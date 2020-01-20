Hello! I hope Media Control Feature like Media hub of Chrome. I often do Internet brwosing with playing video or music, podcasts. I think Many users do same thing. If Vivaldi will get this feature, Users can do this more comfortably!

Now Vivaldi have mute tab feature. But this feature is not enough. User can't play and stop and skip by this button. When sounds play on some tabs, User must find tab that user want to mute. And When many tabs open, user would may click mute button by mistake.

So, I hope Media Control Feature like Media hub of Chrome. And I have some ideas. I wrote those on Feature Requests category.

P.S.

Vivaldi have setting option "Global Media Controls" for this feature on vivaldi://flags/. So, I think it is comparatively easy that Vivaldi get this feature by this option.