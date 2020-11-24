We've been seeing a bunch of features that are really unessential (from absurd tab management, to a bunch of absolutely useless Philips coloring schemes, ...) while having the contacts synchronized between our smartphones and mail clients is absolutely crucial to day to day tasks.

Vivaldi development is incredibly slow, compared to what Opera development used to be in the past. This is probably because they have less persons working on the product, but after YEARS of development and years after the release of CardDav support, time should have come to see it implemented.

I consider message tagging, flagging, or whatsoever, absolutely secondary to the biggest priority of using our address books we already use every day, on every call, for every WhatsApp message, in every app, to get it working on Vivaldi, too(!!!).

At the moment Vivaldi is the ONLY app I have that doesn't work with my address book!

Isn't it a shame?