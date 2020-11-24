Contacts CardDav sync
-
And another one
I think it would be nice if, in addition to CalDav, Vivaldi would support CardDav as well, ideally with the possibility to manage multiple address books linked to multiple mail accounts.
The Contacts panel is there already, alas so far it's just showing contacts extracted from my e-mails and seems to be a local address book.
Cheers,
Topha
(mod edit: title)
-
I second this! Using CardDav simplifies quite a lot compared to having to export contacts from place A in order to use them in place B and vice versa etc.
-
butterfly64
Yes please
-
jcgerhard Ambassador
I think CardDav is mandatory for most of the users! As long as this is not available, I won't use wether mail nor contacts because there is no connection to my well-groomed addressbooks. I am not willing to "copy and paste" such things out of my contacts into Vivaldi anytime I need them. In addition that would create redundant data in more than one place. Please add CardDav as soon as possible...I was very surprised that there is CalDav but no CardDav! For me both things are always tied together.
-
If the carddav sync feature is implemented, I would be happy to use Vivaldi mail.
-
allwi.in.oz
@ianzhuo said in Contacts CardDav sync:
If the carddav sync feature is implemented, I would be happy to use Vivaldi mail.
Completely agree, The mail and calendar client (with caldav!! many thanks ) is a great addition but so far only a proof-of-concept and not fully functional without carddav support for Contacts
-
This is something I am waiting for as well. Contacts panel by far needs the most work at the moment I think, not being able to use my contacts from my mail client is a big problem, especially in age of smartphones and multi device sync.
Also, some more sofisticated way to filter and order contacts would be welcomed but that is probably different topic all together.
-
ilovetekkno
I very much agree. I think this feature would complete the workflow for a lot of users, including my own.
-
Very much this - I was about to switch from Thunderbird to Vivaldi for Calendar/Mail/Contacts, but this turned out to be the reason I couldn't
-
It is simply a must.
Dieter.
-
pagemakersnz
Agreed - I was excited to see and try out Vivaldi mail but without gmail contacts syncing it's back to Bluemail ...
-
boldluck4131
Yes, please. This is simply a must for me too.
-
It would also be a unique feature on the market.
My Mail client must be able to speak these 3 protocols:
- SMTP/IMAP
- Carddav
- Caldav
If you look around you will find Thunderbird (bad usability) and emClient (commercial) who support this.
Mailbird and a lot of others do not support it.
Does vivaldi has a bounty program for features? I would like to support the idea of carddav
-
The strange thing is that Vivaldi Webmail supports CardDav Contacts, but for some strange reasons, Vivaldi Webmail CardDav Contacts aren't integrated into Vivaldi desktop app.
Which is really weird...
newscpq
-
How long will be waiting for this?
As:
- we ALL have a mail.vivaldi.net account, as we are registered to the forums
- we all can upload to that account our contacts, through the web interface of mail.vivaldi.net
- we all can synchronize our contacts to our smartphones, with Davx5
So why, the hell, shouldn't we use our contacts with Vivaldi Desktop? (!)
We have them online, we can use them on our phones, but WE CAN'T use them in our Vivaldi Desktop browser.
Isn't it a nonsense?
-
@newscpq said in Contacts CardDav sync:
So why, the hell, shouldn't we use our contacts with Vivaldi Desktop
...
Isn't it a nonsense?
No not nonsense and also not the hell. Contacts management has not been worked on at all so far - mail and calendar (and contacts) are in Beta. Right now what is required is getting Labels to work right, making sure Mail search is flawless etc. pp. Contacts as they are work well enough to send and receive and find emails. It's a matter of doing the things that are essential before the things that are important. I'm pretty sure (like you just a user myself) CardDav will come for the reasons you mention.
-
We've been seeing a bunch of features that are really unessential (from absurd tab management, to a bunch of absolutely useless Philips coloring schemes, ...) while having the contacts synchronized between our smartphones and mail clients is absolutely crucial to day to day tasks.
Vivaldi development is incredibly slow, compared to what Opera development used to be in the past. This is probably because they have less persons working on the product, but after YEARS of development and years after the release of CardDav support, time should have come to see it implemented.
I consider message tagging, flagging, or whatsoever, absolutely secondary to the biggest priority of using our address books we already use every day, on every call, for every WhatsApp message, in every app, to get it working on Vivaldi, too(!!!).
At the moment Vivaldi is the ONLY app I have that doesn't work with my address book!
Isn't it a shame?
-
@newscpq so different people have different needs. There are enough people here that don't care at all about mail or contacts to be implemented in the first place but appreciate the "absurd" tab management. I bet CardDav is coming. Give it time.
-
@wildente do you find strange that a smartphone owner wishes to use Vivaldi services (all the services: vivaldi e-mail, vivaldi calendar and vivaldi contacts) on its device?
Vivaldi is already supporting CalDav and CardDav since July, the 8th, of 2020 (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/48835/caldav-carddav-are-out?_=1651135243236): it's almost two years, but CardDav support is extremely poor and unreliable.
There are tens of posts of users asking a robust support of those technologies, while I've never seen a single post with any request on TAB management, so, maybe, Vivaldi should also listen to its user base and specific requests, shouldn't it?
-
@newscpq I don't say the request is unreasonable, I want this too and have upvoted. I explained that priorities are subjective. The age of a request is of little meaning - devs need to be paid. Few devs - slower development speed. We need to be patient. I'm happy that we get to be somewhat involved and I feel they listen to us. We can disagree on the priorities, but that doesn't mean anyone is fundamentally against some wish.