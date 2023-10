P

I just got a reply to my bug report about the filter stripping issue (VB-96531):

Thanks for reporting this issue. Our mechanism to sanitize SVG is stripping "feDropShadow" filter element both on themes.vivaldi.net site and in the browser. Theme website import is already updated, and a fix to Vivaldi browser was committed to the stable branch. Thank you for your time helping us, and for taking the effort to share your awesome Vivaldi theme!

Which means this theme should soon see the light of day in its originally intended look 🙂

EDIT: I manually changed the theme zip to include my icons again (as opposed to the ones generated by the browser) and uploaded it again. Indeed, this time the feDropShadow elements did not get stripped out but they got written as fedropshadow instead (all lowercase) which is pretty much the same as them not being there. I already replied with a comment to the email I received (just posting it here, in case someone else tries to do it and wanders why it's still not working)

EDIT2: This is getting way off topic, as I started the thread because of the multiple state buttons, so I'll stop posting about SVG filters here...