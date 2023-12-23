Although an svg background image is supported in themes for Vivaldi desktop, I got an error that svg is not supported when trying to upload/share the theme.

I created the svg in inkspace and it worked fine in the browser. I exported the theme without problems. But I got an error when sharing the theme, saying svg is not supported. Strange.

I converted to PNG, but is this intentional? Why can't shared backgrounds support svg? Do icon files support svg for sharing?

Thanks for the feedback,