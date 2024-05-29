My First Theme: Cyberpunk DeLoren (Out Now!)
-
beardedtechguy Ambassador
My theme has been approved and is now available to download and install on your Vivaldi browser!
This theme is a stunning Cyberpunk inspired theme featuring an 80’s style wallpaper. The colors are purple and yellow hues that make it easy to see.
Preview:
Comments are always welcome! I’d love to hear what you think.
-
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@beardedtechguy Pretty cool! Do you use this dark theme all the time or do you schedule light/dark themes for different times of the day?
-
beardedtechguy Ambassador
@marialeal Thanks Maria! I’m a dark theme guy all the time. Dark theme FTW!