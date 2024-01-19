Guide | Creating Fully Featured Custom Icon Sets for Themes
While the number of people willing to go through the trouble of creating an icon set may be fairly low (especially since the contest is over), it is still good to have all the information about how to create a fully featured icon set available. The Create a custom icon set help page is a good place to start, but it lacks all the details necessary to take full advantage of what is available.
Here are some guides on how to handle some of the more difficult icons and some tips for achieving interesting effects.
(WIP = Work in Progress)
Icons:
- Analog Clock Dial - Status Bar Button - (WIP)
- Dial hands
- Countdown timer
- Alarm
- Downloads - Address / Panel Bar Button - (WIP)
- Lining up the progress indicator
- Page Tiling - Status Bar Button - (WIP)
- Tiling horizontal/vertical state
- Panel Toggle - Address Bar Button - (WIP)
- Panel open/closed state
- Toggle Images - Status Bar Button - (WIP)
- Reflecting selected options
General State Variables:
--activeButtonCSS variable
- Changing appearance of the active panel button icon
--buttonHoverCSS variable - (WIP)
- Changing appearance of icons when their button is hovered
- Custom CSS variables
- Using custom CSS to add additional state variables
Misc:
- Using theme colors - (WIP)
- Using fallback values to properly show icons on the themes page - (WIP)
- Using Vivaldi's predefined gradients and masks - (WIP)
If you have any of your own tips and/or tricks, feel free to share them below and I will link them in this first post!
- Analog Clock Dial - Status Bar Button - (WIP)
Custom CSS State Variables
Throughout Vivaldi's various toolbars, there are several buttons with icons that are displayed differently depending on different states of the browser. The mail
Read/
Unreadicons in the theme editor are 2 states of the same icon, each with their own entry in the editor, while the
Image Togglebutton has 1 single icon with numerous different states handled by CSS variables.
Unfortunately, there are icons that lose functionality when you customize the icon. The
Break Modebutton, for example, shows a play or pause icon depending on whether break mode is active or not, when you use the default icon, but when it is customized, you lose the ability to display the play button state.
While we wait for Vivaldi to hopefully add more icon states, either through individual states in the theme editor or CSS variable state control, we can accomplish some of the different state changes with a CSS modification. Icon sets dependent on this CSS mod can still be uploaded to the Theme Store, but people without the mod won't get the benefits of the additional states. Just make sure to have the default state of the icon be usable without the mod and link to this post in the theme description to help people unlock the additional functionality.
- I tried to find as many different icons dependant on different states as possible, but I might have missed some. Please let me know if there are any icons/states that are missing.
- Watch the change logs for
VB-96517 - Themes and multi state buttonsto see when some of these changes are hopefully implemented.
The CSS Mod: (Instructions for installing a CSS mod are here.)
/* Break mode state variable */ #browser { --breakModeActive: 0; } #browser.break-mode { --breakModeActive: 1; } /* Hidden extension toggle state variable */ #browser .toolbar-extensions { --extensionsExpanded: 0; } #browser .toolbar-extensions:has(.ExtensionIcon--Hidden), #browser:has(.extensionIconPopupMenu) .toolbar-extensions { --extensionsExpanded: 1; } /* Download state variables */ /* TODO: Find way to detect completed download (for --downloadCompleted) without JS */ .button-toolbar > button[name="DownloadButton"], .button-toolbar > button[name="PanelDownloads"] { --downloadInProgress: 0; --downloadCompleted: 0; } .button-toolbar > button[name="DownloadButton"]:has(+ .progress), .button-toolbar > button[name="PanelDownloads"]:has(+ .progress) { --downloadInProgress: 1; } /* Mail rendering method state variable */ /* TODO: Make independent of English interface language setting */ .button-toolbar > button[name="MailRenderingMethod"] { --mailRenderingIsHTML: 1; } .button-toolbar > button[name="MailRenderingMethod"][title*="html" i] { --mailRenderingIsHTML: 0; } /* Show Mail threads state variable */ /* TODO: Make independent of English interface language setting */ .button-toolbar > button[name="MailViewThreading"] { --mailThreadsAreShown: 0; } .button-toolbar > button[name="MailRenderingMethod"][title*="hide" i] { --mailThreadsAreShown: 1; } /* Mail view state variables */ .button-toolbar > button[name="MailViewLayout"] { --mailViewIsHorizontal: 0; --mailViewIsVertical: 0; --mailViewIsVerticalWide: 0; } #browser:has(#mail-view.vertical) .button-toolbar > button[name="MailViewLayout"] { --mailViewIsVertical: 1; } #browser:has(#mail-view.vertical_wide) .button-toolbar > button[name="MailViewLayout"] { --mailViewIsVerticalWide: 1; } #browser:has(#mail-view.horizontal) .button-toolbar > button[name="MailViewLayout"] { --mailViewIsHorizontal: 1; } /* Mail Flag state variable */ /* TODO: Not working and can't handle different colors */ /* .button-toolbar > button[name="MailMsgFlag"] { --mailWillFlag: 1; } #browser:has(.vivaldi-tree .tree-row[data-selected] > .mail_entry > .mail_entry_row:not(> .flag-color)) .button-toolbar > button[name="MailMsgFlag"], #browser:has(.vivaldi-tree .tree-row[data-selected] > .mail_entry > label:not(.mailattachment):not(.labels):not(> span)) .button-toolbar > button[name="MailMsgFlag"] { --mailWillFlag: 0; } */ /* Sync status state variable */ /* TODO: Don't know what broken sync looks like, and connected/disconnected is dependant on language */ /* Image toggle state variable for missing animation loop state */ .button-toolbar > button[name="ImagesToggle"][style*="--displayAnimationOnce: none; --displayAnimationNever: none;"] { --displayAnimationLoop: block; } /* Image toggle state variables that are usable in calculations */ .button-toolbar > button[name="ImagesToggle"] { --allImagesAreDisplayed: 0; --cachedImagesAreDisplayed: 0; --noImagesAreDisplayed: 0; --animationsArePlayedLooped: 0; --animationsArePlayedOnce: 0; --animationsArePlayedNever: 0; } .button-toolbar > button[name="ImagesToggle"][style*="--displayImagesAll: block;"] { --allImagesAreDisplayed: 1; } .button-toolbar > button[name="ImagesToggle"][style*="--displayImagesCached: block;"] { --cachedImagesAreDisplayed: 1; } .button-toolbar > button[name="ImagesToggle"][style*="--displayImagesNever: block;"] { --noImagesAreDisplayed: 1; } .button-toolbar > button[name="ImagesToggle"][style*="--displayAnimationOnce: none; --displayAnimationNever: none;"] { --animationsArePlayedLooped: 1; } .button-toolbar > button[name="ImagesToggle"][style*="--displayAnimationOnce: block;"] { --animationsArePlayedOnce: 1; } .button-toolbar > button[name="ImagesToggle"][style*="--displayAnimationNever: block;"] { --animationsArePlayedNever: 1; } /* Tab tiling toggle state variables that are usable in calculations */ .button-toolbar > button[name="TilingToggle"] { --tileColumnIsDisplayed: 0; --tileRowIsDisplayed: 0; } .button-toolbar > button[name="TilingToggle"][style*="--displayTileColumn: unset;"] { --tileColumnIsDisplayed: 1; } .button-toolbar > button[name="TilingToggle"][style*="--displayTileRow: unset;"] { --tileRowIsDisplayed: 1; } /* Clock state variables that are usable in calculations */ .button-toolbar > button[name="Clock"] { --clockCountdownSet: 0; --clockAlarmSet: 0; } .button-toolbar > button[name="Clock"][style*="--countdownHourPercent"], .button-toolbar > button[name="Clock"][style*="--countdownMinutePercent"], .button-toolbar > button[name="Clock"][style*="--countdownSecondPercent"] { --clockCountdownSet: 1; } .button-toolbar.ClockButton--alarm > button[name="Clock"] { --clockAlarmSet: 1; } /* Page action state variable */ .button-toolbar > button[name="PageActions"] { --pageActionActive: 0; } .button-toolbar > button[name="PageActions"].button-on { --pageActionActive: 1; } /* Capture Images state variable */ .button-toolbar > button[name="CaptureImages"] { --captureImagesActive: 0; } #browser:has(#capture-area) .button-toolbar > button[name="CaptureImages"] { --captureImagesActive: 1; }
--activeButtonCSS Variable
Vivaldi has a few general purpose CSS variables that can be used to manipulate the appearance of icons. One of these variables is the
--activeButtonvariable, which is set on each panel toolbar button to indicate if the panel associated with the button is open. When a panel isn't open,
--activeButtonhas a value of
0, and when it is, the value is
1.
Direct usage of the variable
On its own, the variable can be used to control things directly, like with
opacity: var(--activeButton);or
transform: scale(var(--activeButton));which can be applied in the
style=""attributes of SVG elements like
paths, where a value of
0will make the object disappear and
1will make it show up again. This can either be an instantaneous change, or you can pair it with a
transitionto give it an animated appearance. More info on
transitionhere: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/transition
If you use
transform: scale(var(--activeButton));with a
transition, you might notice the SVG element scaling up in an odd way that is relative to the top left corner of the icon. This happens because the
scaleis relative to the
originof the SVG, which is the top left corner by default. Luckily, you can adjust the position of the
originif the default behavior isn't what you are looking for with the property
transform-origin. For a centered element,
transform-origin: center;can be used, but you can also set specific x and y coordinates if necessary. More info on
transform-originhere: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/transform-origin
Sometimes it can also be necessary to have the opposite behavior of simply putting the
--activeButtonvariable into a CSS property. For example, if you wanted an SVG element to disappear when a panel button is activated, then you couldn't use the variable on its own. In such cases, you can easily invert the variable and set a new variable to hold it like so:
--activeButtonInverse: calc(1 - var(--activeButton));. Then using something like
opacity: var(--activeButtonInverse);will let you accomplish your goal. If you are going to use the inverted variable for multiple elements, then it makes sense to set the variable definition on a parent group element,
<g>, or even on the main
<svg>element, so you don't need to repeat the inverted variable definition in the
style=""attribute of each element that requires it.
Using the variable with
calc()for greater control
CSS has many numerical properties that can be manipulated but have ranges that fall outside of the range between
0and
1, so for the
--activeButtonvariable to be useful with these properties, you need to use it within
calc()s which allows you to use mathematical operators on the contents of the
calc().
Say you want to have a part of the icon move from the top of the icon to the bottom when the panel button is activated. To accomplish this, you would use
transform: translateY();, but since SVG icons are suggested to fit in a
16x16pixel area of a
28x28pixel icon, you won't be able to move the icon element the entire distance without increasing the effect of the
--activeButtonvariable like so:
transform: translateY(calc(16px * var(--activeButton)));. So when the panel button isn't active (
--activeButtonis
0) the
calc()will return
0pxand not move the element, but once the button is activated and the variable is
1, the element will be moved
16pxdown in the icon.
Using the
calc()also allows you to convert the unitless variable into a pixel value by including the
pxon the multiplication factor. Depending on the CSS attribute you are manipulating, a unit of measurement or percentage value might be required.
Another way you could use
calc()with
--activeButtonis to provide a slight icon size increase to help indicate that the panel button is active. This could be accomplished with something like this:
style="transform-origin: center; transform: scale(calc(0.2 * var(--activeButton) + 1)); transition: transform 0.1s ease-in;". This way, the
scalewill default to
1when on an inactive panel button and increase to
1.2times larger for an active one.
Changing icon color with
--activeButton
Vivaldi suggests using the option
currentColorfor all
fills and
strokes in SVG icons to better allow the icon set to match the theme it is paired with, but when trying to indicate that a button is active, it can be beneficial to change the color from the normal white or black
Foregroundcolor to something more distinctive.
By default, when you activate a panel button, it gets a bar along the side that uses your theme's
Highlightcolor, so you might want to change the icon color to match. You can get the theme
Highlightcolor with the CSS variable
var(--colorHighlightBg), but you can't use a
calc()alone to toggle between between 2 non-numerical values. That is where
color-mix()can be useful. If you use something like this on the top level
<svg>tag:
style="color: color-mix(in srgb, var(--colorHighlightBg) calc(var(--activeButton) * 100%), currentcolor);", then you can control what ratio of the
Highlightcolor and the
Foreground(
currentcolor) are mixed together to result in the final used color. By toggling between
0%and
100%of the
Highlightcolor ratio, you can completely swap the color without any mixing. More info on
color-mix()here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/color_value/color-mix
Example:
History Panelicon with animated active indicator
Preview:
Final SVG:
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="28" height="28" fill="none" viewBox="0 0 28 28" style="--activeButtonInverse: calc(1 - var(--activeButton));"> <path id="history-icon-blob-1" fill="#b193f0" style="transform: translateX(calc(-22px * var(--activeButtonInverse))); opacity: var(--activeButton); transition: 0.5s;" d="M8.83 24.72c9.97.79 14.37-7.1 11.77-13.82C17.2 2.13.32-1.47 2.84 7.3c1.69 5.9-.13 16.94 5.99 17.42Z" /> <path id="history-icon-blob-2" fill="#ffd75a" style="transform: translateX(calc(26px * var(--activeButtonInverse))); opacity: var(--activeButton); transition: 0.5s;" d="M12.38 9.66c-18.1 1.38-10.38 8.21.72 12.12 9.26 3.26 11.92-1.24 12.35-7.01C26.68-1.8 20.8 9 12.38 9.66Z" /> <path id="history-icon-star-1" fill="#fff" style="transform-origin: 20.4px 5.4px; transform: scale(var(--activeButton)); opacity: var(--activeButton); transition: 0.3s; transition-delay: 0.2s;" d="M20.45 2.2a3.2 3.2 0 0 1-3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 0 0 1 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 0 0 1 3.2-3.2 3.2 3.2 0 0 1-3.2-3.2z" /> <path id="history-icon-star-2" fill="#fff" style="transform-origin: 8.8px 23.5px; transform: scale(var(--activeButton)); opacity: var(--activeButton); transition: 0.3s; transition-delay: 0.4s;" d="M8.92 20.32a3.2 3.2 0 0 1-3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 0 0 1 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 0 0 1 3.2-3.2 3.2 3.2 0 0 1-3.2-3.2z" /> <g> <path fill="#fff" stroke="#fff" stroke-width=".5" d="m10.006 8.077.991 1.712a6.545 4.55 13.88 0 1 .338-.078l-.913-1.589Zm3.965.35v1.17a6.545 4.55 13.88 0 1 .338.046V8.46Zm3.537.315-.901 1.566a6.545 4.55 13.88 0 1 .304.135l.969-1.667Zm-11.085 1.51-.168.292 1.903 1.104a6.545 4.55 13.88 0 1 .203-.282zm15.433 0-2.839 1.644a6.545 4.55 13.88 0 1 .237.248l2.782-1.6-.169-.293zm-15.68 4.483.022.338h1.803a6.545 4.55 13.88 0 1-.136-.338Zm14.328 0a6.545 4.55 13.88 0 1 0 .338h1.352l.034-.338zM9.837 17.202l-3.312 1.915a1.352 1.352 0 0 0 .169.292l3.447-1.993a6.545 4.55 13.88 0 1-.304-.214Zm9.394.439a6.545 4.55 13.88 0 1-.292.225l2.534 1.465a1.318 1.318 0 0 0 .079-.338zm-7.265.71-.969 1.678h.394l.901-1.566a6.545 4.55 13.88 0 1-.326-.112zm4.63.45a6.545 4.55 13.88 0 1-.35.056l.733 1.285h.394zm-2.614.045v1.24h.338V18.89a6.545 4.55 13.88 0 1-.338-.045z" /> <path stroke="#fd7100" stroke-width="1.126" d="m6.942 7.807 14.137 1.25a1.25 1.25 0 0 1 1.138 1.352l-.676 8.572a1.318 1.318 0 0 1-1.34 1.217l-12.46-.225a1.352 1.352 0 0 1-1.318-1.262l-.642-9.778a1.059 1.059 0 0 1 1.16-1.126Z" /> <path fill="#f30000" d="m16.834 12.574-.546.14-2.42 1.876-.107 1.066 1.066-.11 1.87-2.425z" /> <path fill="#f30000" d="m10.51 11.82.183.531 3.21 3.23 1.072.02-.196-1.053-3.713-2.636z" /> </g> </svg>
Design Notes:
(WIP)...