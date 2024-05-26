I made this cool re-creation of the Photon theme used in Firefox Quantum from 2017 to 2021. Let me know what you think!
So, I created this Vivaldi theme with nearly identical color scheme and icon set for Firefox Photon, the default theme in Firefox Quantum from 2017 to 2021. Here is a screenshot.
Please let me know what you think. It took me less than 55 minutes to create this theme. I got the icon theme from another Vivaldi theme called "Cliqz".
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Looks nice!
Have you uploaded it to themes.vivaldi.net, so others could also get it?
I recently did.
Check these out.
https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/40y7Qo6BvXx
https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/1LVJ2bM4Jx9
Here is the CSS modification needed to add the tab outline on the top of the browser tabs to make Vivaldi look more like Firefox Quantum (2017 - 2021).
/* Add a colored line to the top of the tabs */ .tabs-top .tab-position:not(.toolbar):not(.is-pinned) { border-top: 2.2px var(--colorHighlightBg) !important; } /* Line on top of active tabs */ .tab.active .tab-header { border-top: 2.2px solid var(--colorHighlightBg) !important; } /* Optional: Line on top of hovered tabs */ .tab:hover .tab-header { border-top: 2.2px solid var(--colorHighlightBgFaded) !important; } /* Line on top of inactive tabs */ .tab:not(.active) .tab-header { border-top: 2.2px solid var(--colorAccentBg) !important; /* Customize color and thickness */ } /* Line on top of inactive hovered tabs */ .tab:not(.active):hover .tab-header { border-top: 2.2px solid var(--colorAccentBgFadedMost) !important; /* Customize color and thickness */ }
@mgunt5 New user here - whereabouts do you carry out the CSS modification? The theme is fantastic.
One needs to enable internal browser CSS modifications in
vivaldi://experiments/. Click the checkbox to enable “CSS Modifications”. Restart Vivaldi. Then go to Settings, and go to Appearance. Look for “Custom UI Modifications” and follow the instructions in that settings prompt. Hope this helps.
mib2berlin
@Klamby
Hi, you can fine more detailed information here > Modding Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib