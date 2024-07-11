I love vivaldi and hope to use it for the rest of my life. I ask questions on this forum quite often and I'd like to be more recognizable than just a "B".

A little while ago I changed my profile picture and even though it worked on my browser it's still a B on this site. I tried it again and it still didnt work. i must be doing something wrong.

From this forum i click on the "B" default image edit profile under the "B" i click Change picture then i click the little pencil to change pic upload the file center it

then it updates the browser pfp but when i come to this forum its still the default B