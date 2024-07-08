https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/donations

I would also like to make a donation to Vivaldi.

But I would like to donate completely anonymously.

'Paysafecard' is suitable for me.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paysafecard

"A paysafecard voucher is a 16-digit code sold in stores and online. Sales outlets print the voucher as a receipt. In the respective countries, paysafecard is available in denominations ranging from 10 to 100 euros, United States dollars, pounds sterling, and Australian dollars, and approximately equivalent sums in other currencies, e. g. 100-1000 Norwegian kroner.[41]"

'Paysafecard' is available in every Magazine business, tobacconist, and lottery shop.

If 'Skype' can do this, Vivaldi can do it all the more.

Would it be possible for you to reconsider this?