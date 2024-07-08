"Donate for a Better Web" - Vivaldi's new idea
ingolftopf
https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/donations
I would also like to make a donation to Vivaldi.
But I would like to donate completely anonymously.
'Paysafecard' is suitable for me.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paysafecard
"A paysafecard voucher is a 16-digit code sold in stores and online. Sales outlets print the voucher as a receipt. In the respective countries, paysafecard is available in denominations ranging from 10 to 100 euros, United States dollars, pounds sterling, and Australian dollars, and approximately equivalent sums in other currencies, e. g. 100-1000 Norwegian kroner.[41]"
'Paysafecard' is available in every Magazine business, tobacconist, and lottery shop.
If 'Skype' can do this, Vivaldi can do it all the more.
Would it be possible for you to reconsider this?
I think "Donate for a Better Web" is a very good idea from Vivaldi.
It should spread as widely as possible and be as low-threshold as possible.
That's why I think "Paysafecard" is a good choice.
Without personal data, completely anonymous, like when you buy a newspaper.
I think that's how a lot comes together.
Radioastron
That's a great idea because people have different levels of comfort with anonymity on the internet. But how can we get this to the developers, actually?
However, it seems like the donation goes straight to Vivaldi without any middlemen involved - so only Vivaldi can access our bank information. And they are trustworthy guys, for sure.
ingolftopf
"Supporter"
"One time donation." I've already seen a few here.
"Patron"
"Recurring donation." I've already seen here.
"Advocate"
"Donation at least 10 times." I haven't seen any here yet. Have you?
@Radioastron said in "Donate for a Better Web" - Vivaldi's new idea:
But how can we get this to the developers, actually?
The Vivaldi team will certainly see this
Financial service provider:
https://stripe.com/de
https://stripe.com/de/privacy
Radioastron
I mean, will they consider your idea at all? I hope so.
@Radioastron
But of course they will.
The more people here ,
and comment, the more the team will think about it.
Thot
I think a donation is pretty darn safe, especially when trusting the Vivaldi-Team.
@Thot
Of course, I already trust the “Vivaldi Team”