Hi so I finally switched from Chrome to Vivaldi in the pursuit of privacy!

I created my Vivaldi account but when I tried to go to log in it just gives me a Wordpress error (see below)



The account does exist though. I'm logged in to it in my browser... but anything beyond my profile is locked out basically.

It also does not let me use Vivaldi Social saying

'422 This method requires an authenticated user' as well as [Error creating an account for this identity.]

Despite the fact that I use this username already on Mastodon and various other places so I don't understand why it's not working. Has anybody else had this issue?

I did sign up using my Proton email if that's maybe what caused it, Proton used to get rejected a lot back in the day.

Thanks

x3