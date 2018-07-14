@mib2berlin Hi! So, i'm really a noob in coding, that forum get a little confuse.

I think a better "noob manual" it is like this:

- Download a Html Editor, like Sublime Text 3 (I tried to edit browser html with a notepad, believe)

- Search Vivaldi, right click, open local paste, if was a shortcute do it again. Go to the strange number (Version build) / resources / Vivaldi

1 - First make a backup of browser.html (just make a copy in another folder)

2 - Go to ... / resources / vivaldi / style and paste this file:

Transparent Background CSS

This not from me, and sorry, i don't remenber the autor from this, i get this from one forum i visited from here. This is gona do background become invisible.

Open the browser file on Sublime Text program, and copy the line above, below like this:

Save this, and close and open the browser

There's more codes here: More CSS and JS, but i doesn't know what they do. So, if you are curious, test. And again, i doesn't created this codes and i didn't remenber who created, sorry.

I believe the JS files come below>

Copy this:

<script src="bundle.js"></script>

Changing bundle for the name of the code you downloaded. And the JS files come at 2.5.1525.40\resources\vivaldi. "2.5...." Is your build number, is one paste above style, the same of browser.html

I think this is more "Noob Manual" for me and for others Vivaldi users, who like to customize and have a facility to computer, but not understand so much about coding and scripts

Here's a picture: