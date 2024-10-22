Ctrl+F Should Toggle Find in Page
torniojaws
When you press Ctrl +F, it shoud toggle the 'Find in Page' prompt on and off, regardless if you searched anything or not.
Currently it only turns it on and it stays there until you click the close button in the bar, which is not very user-friendly and the close button is fairly "hidden" when it's not the right-most button in the bar.
zmeYpc Translator
@torniojaws I did upvoted your proposal. It’s boring to have to close the bar by a click.
The Escape key can be used to hide the Find in Page Toolbar.
Please make it possible to toggle open/close of "find in page" with the same hotkey. Currently, we have to always press ESC to close it, which is inconvenient.
This issue is already highly voted and should be easy to do. Please improve it soon...
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25059/ctrl-f-should-toggle-find-in-page
[bug reported VB-56802]
it surprises me to see how long it can take vivaldi to implement such simple quality of life improvements. i know there are a ton of requests and a small team, but simple stuff like this should be prioritized and checked off faster, instead of being stuck for an eternity in the slow lane. i wish they can start a new process of categorizing certain requests as being simple to implement, so they can just throw in a few with every release to get more requests checked off faster.
@TsunamiZ I agree. This is one of the Feature Requests that I included in my list of Easy to Implement Feature Requests.
It is not easy for us to know how much work is involved, but this certainly looks easy to do. Escape closed the Find in Page Toolbar, so why not Ctrl+F?
it is cool that you made a list of a few simple to implement requests. but ideally, the vivaldi team should officially start a new process of categorizing certain requests as being simple to implement, so they can just throw in a few with every release to get more requests checked off faster.
Here's a +1 bump. "Find in Page" needs some serious TLC like this AND the option to display it on the bottom.
the panel CTRL+F should must be enabled on every page, opened after the initial search page, and to perform a search on every next page until the user turns it off himself.
@sphera No. Off-topic in this thread.
Vote for Permanent Find in Page Search Field Available on Toolbar and/or Find in Page Search Engine if that is what you want.
I don't quite understand the request of the author of the topic, so I'll leave my message here as an example of the correct behavior of the search bar. if you were looking for something rare, when you need opening 50 pages with 50 entering 1 of the same search word, you would understand me.
These requests exist on different forums, different browsers, for a dozen years.
@sphera This request is simple:
Ctrl+F should be a toggle to show/hide the Find in Page Toolbar.
@Pesala by the level of entanglement, you have joined the author of the topic.
I can't understand what you both say.
Ctrl+F has always opened this panel even before Vivaldi.
What is the point start of this topic ?
the author wants the panel to disappear after 1 found word? I will never understand this.
The author believes too much in the power of Google, which from 1 time reaches the desired page, which is in 1st place.
I will disappoint the author: this happens extremely rarely. The desired page (with same searching words) may be in the 50th place. Need think about such users, not about yourself .
Pesala Ambassador
@sphera Ctrl+F shows the Find in Page toolbar; it does not hide it.
The request is for it to do both: on and off, instead of Ctrl+F for on and Escape for off.
The find in page toolbar used to remember its search string, making it easy to search another page. Ctrl+F on that page would open the toolbar with the previously used search string already entered; but that is another topic.
@pesala there is even more convenient behavior this is a panel. It should open on all pages opened after the initial page, I use numbers for a reason: if you are looking, if you find your word on page 50, then you will have to press Ctrl+F 50 times,. this is not normal. This indicates the short-sightedness of the developers and the fact that they themselves have never searched for anything on the Internet.
@sphera It sounds like you might be asking for https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/28219/option-for-find-in-page-toolbar-to-remain-open - Please vote for that instead.
This feature has been implemented at last in the latest Snapshot. No doubt, the next Stable version 7.1 will also get it.