D

@Hadden89 Thanks. I have recently installed AdGuard to block or at least reduce the number of YouTube ads. Will try to use Vivaldi's built-in blocker without AdGuard to see if that does the trick. Hopefully Vivaldi's sync includes the built-in blocker as well.

Another idea, in combination with Vivaldi's blocker, is to reverse my AdGuard approach by blacklisting certain websites rather than all and adding each to the whitelist, which I was already doing with Vivaldi's built-in blocker.

Thanks for mentioning about UbO ( https://ublockorigin.com ). Will check it out.