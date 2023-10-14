@mib3berlin
Lol, yeah, sorry i though that was a dumb question so edited it away :-)... But yeah, regardless, thanks for the consolation. I too have paused updates btw; who knows when something might break, you know, lol.
A few tips before posting:
- Information about Sync can be found on Vivaldi Help - Sync on Desktop and Sync on Android.
- Experiencing issues? Try the troubleshooting steps listed here first.
- Please use the search feature before starting a new thread.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Solved Quickly clicking on a "move down a search engine" selects wrong search engine when engine syncs enabled
• felagund
-
-
-