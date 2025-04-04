Android Sync "Error"
-
I run Vivaldi on my Linux laptop and my Android phone and use sync to keep my bookmarks, reading list, etc. up to date between the two. Recently, when I open Vivaldi on Android I've been getting a message saying "Sync isn't working right now, open settings to fix it", but when I click "open settings", everything shows as fine, and checking the reading list, bookmarks, etc., everything clearly synced. Then, the most recent time I did so, for some reason I was signed out and had to sign back in, essentially setting up sync as if it was a new install. Any idea what's going on and how to fix everything?