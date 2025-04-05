How is "Send to device supposed to work"? Is it PC to PC only?
Reading this web page, I am confused. Is it supposed to work with Android too? So, for example, to send a tab from my phone to Android? I tried to use the feature from desktop but it seems like nothign happens on the Android side. The web page seems to imply it might be for desktop only, but I am just not sure? Why would it use "devices" and not "computers" then?
@felagund it should work both, but you might miss the notification if they are disabled for the mobile app or if you are using some form of battery saving, which limit what the app can do, and when.
So it relies on notification? There is no way around that? I have notification turned of for almost all apps, they are annoying. Even when I hold the phone in my hand, nothing happens in Vivaldi Android when I send the tab.
Hm, and I allowed notifications and still nothing happens. How can I debug this, through sync internals?
@felagund Unsure as Android ecosystem is pretty much vast and some bugs might be version / vendor specific (so even harder to debug).
I tried now from my PC and it worked once I opened vivaldi, which might be expected.
Btw, you have disabled battery saving too ? Have you some special apps to that purpose ?
Vivaldi Version? Stable? Snapshot? Android version? Producer? Stock ROM or custom ROM ?
Logging out and login back to sync might help too (I assume the account is the same, otherwise won't work).
I just prefer to use the "silent notifications" so I don't risk to "break" some apps function.
Also, what I don't need to review is grouped together and never placed in the "status bar".
I have pretty standard Samsung M51. I rooted the device when I got it but then figured rooting is pretty much useless nowadays and I lost root on update anyway so now I just have stock image. No sprecial app, I normally use battery saver but disabled it just to try and it did not work. Android 12, Vivaldi Stable on both sides (7.3 and 7.2, which seems to be the latest for Android). Sync works instantly - when I open a tab on one device, I see it on the other right away. Yeah, it is the same account, just sending to device does not work, otherwise sync works.
Can Android send tabs to desktop? I cannot find any UI for that?
@felagund but android is not so standard and OEMs add their binaries, features and even UI changes on top the vanilla android which sometimes can break the things...
By the way --> Vivaldi Button (bottom right) --> Share Button --> Send To Devices --> (your PC).
If it works, after 30s you should see a notification in vivaldi desktop (cloud icon).
But I'm on a Vivo Phone (which also has its own UI) so we have to wait to someone on Samsung TouchWiz UI (or how is called now ^^).
Well, what I meant is htat Samsung is quite large, so I would expect that stuff in general works in it. But one never knows.
On the desktop, I have not cloud icon. Where is it supposed to normally be? I remember i used to have it and hid it. I tried customizing toolbars, but it is not on offer in the address bar. A bit of a mystery. is it normally supposed to be next to the tabs?
Edit: nevermind, there is a checkbox under settings>tabs.
So with cloud icon, sending from Android to desktop works. Why is this so complicated? I would just want the tab to open in the tab panel (and close automatically on the source device, if this thing worked reliably), this is mostly useless, it is slower then opening it from the list of tabs on the other device (either through window panel or frin Android).
Anyway, it seems indeed that it will be a notification problem. Any idea how I can force vivaldi to display some notification? No idea what it uses notifications for (on Android)?
@felagund because it use the android functions.
(From Android)
Settings --> Apps --> Show all Apps --> Search for Vivaldi --> Notifications --> enable them (I think you only need "Share", but can't be sure).
Oh, and you have to grant the "Notifications" permission too to the Vivaldi Apps.
(Unchecking "Suspend activity" might make the things faster, but will likely drain the battery).
Not your case, but worth mentioning. Some phones allow to clone apps but unsure if it will work in that scenario.
Oh, meaning it uses push notifications? Hm, I would rather it just used sync and hte tab opened only after i open Vivaldi, just as it synces only after I open it. When I am not using it, I do not care the tab is not open:-).
I guess I was not clear - I know how to enable notification on Android. But how do I check it works? What kind of things does Vivaldi show notifications for?
@felagund is pretty much written where you disabled them:
downloads, media playback, share feature, site notifications (if not globally off).
the point is better to disable notifications and permission on demand - or a least following a trust chain - instead of denying everything.
Hm, I found this: https://web-push-book.gauntface.com/demos/notification-examples/
On desktop, it shows me notifications when I enable them. On android, it asks for enablign them, Ienable them but then I never get a notification. Do you get a notification on Android on this site?
greybeard Ambassador
For me it works fine on iOS for iPad (TestFlight version). I don't remember doing anything special to enable it on that device.
I haven't checked my Amazon Kindle Fire (Amazon Android) as yet. I just don't use it as much.
Works seamlessly from my Linux boxes to my win 10 Laptop.
Ok, aha, it works now. Turns out I allowed notifications but did not go to all the various categories - some of them were disabled, I enabled all and now the feature works. Thanks a lot for your help! (and now the test site I posted above also is able to send notification to my phone).
Anyway, I still think this is an awkwardly designed feature, I just wish it worked silently, it was possible to send mutliple tabs at once, and it would not rely on notifications...
@felagund Yes. Of course, "Site Notification" should be enabled.
Well, at least now you know what to check if an app is failing to do something.
This is honestly the first time ever that I noticed an app relying on notifications being displayed for some functionality. It is such an antipattern, notifications should not work like this, they should notify you about something happening elsewhere, they should not be the only thing where it is happening.
@felagund well, some banking apps work the same, and they might stop to work without phone/notification permissions.
Before, apps used to "self-enable" a permission when a function asked it but it was abused, so likely removed.
In short... if you trust the app, don't deny the permissions. You can still review them later.
I usually turn them off when the notifications annoy me. It is possible vivaldi suffered that fate too. It is not that I do not trust it - I trust Vivaldi, but I am still bothered by notifications.
but it it true bank 2FA apps are one of the few where I leave notifications enabled, there they are useful, i usually want to approve a payment right away, otherwise it does not go.