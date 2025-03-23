Unsolved Sync doesn't work
Sync doesn't work since yesterday. Tried signing out and in again (both on PC and Android), it's getting stuck on an initialization step. Has anyone encountered this issue? How to deal with it?
suyashbagade1
Yes from yesterday its not working..!
@suyashbagade1 vivaldistatus says it's fine, so I thought I'm the only one. I guess we just gotta wait then
I've also been having "Sync Problem" for a couple of days. Signing out and in again does not help. I am not using a VPN.
Using Vivaldi on Linux
7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
suyashbagade1
@natetop same
I got pop up though that sync disconnected..
@suyashbagade1 yeah I don't remember if I got a popup, but it doesn't matter honestly
Some Linux users report sync work only with a VPN on there systems.
If you hardware support it you can try over a mobile hotspot, I use this always when network issues appear to exclude my router, ISP and so forth.
Sync work for me on Opensuse.
@mib2berlin worked on Android. But come on, I ain't keeping it on just to keep sync working..does this mean only certain countries face the issue?
khalesinejad
@natetop said in Sync doesn't work:
@mib2berlin worked on Android. But come on, I ain't keeping it on just to keep sync working..does this mean only certain countries face the issue?
Yes I realized that I should use vpn
I think they have blocked for some countries
mib2berlin Soprano
@natetop
It's just a test to show it is a issue in your network, router firewall or even your internet provider can block sync.
You need a connection to stream.vivaldi.com Port 61613.
On Linux you can test this with
nc -vz stream.vivaldi.com 61613.
Nc is for netcat.
No idea if there is a similar command on Windows.
@mib2berlin tried connecting through mobile hotspot (had to reread your last message as I've missed that part the first time), and it works. After switching back to wifi it seems to be working as well, though. Still, basically you were right. Thanks!
Surprised at such little comment on this subject. I can only assume the sync of bookmarks is not very important to people. Since the December "fixing" I do not think I have had a day without some kind of glitch and now not working for me at all for over a week. Very unreassuring to see the uptime is consistently above 99% - how can that be?
@pfh3737
Hi, because all my installs on Windows, Linux, Android are synced without issues.
We had bugs, sync random logout on Android for example but this was fixed long time ago.
Most issues are internal network router, ISP, or the usage of security software, firewalls, VPN and so forth.
As @natetop reported, connect over a mobile hotspot and sync work instantly.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Sync had some issue yesterday. But it works now.
suyashbagade1
@DoctorG Using Seattle - USA VPN my sync works..
But when I disconnect VPN, it starts experiencing problems.
@mib2berlin My thanks for taking the time helping to shine light on this issue which had become quite murky for me.
Very disappointed to see the answer could well be the need to use a mobile phone which I have happily been able to negotiate my way round most of my life.
I have spent quite a bit of time over the last week examining other possibilities and so far, I am satisfied with the performance of Ghost browser and Floccus for synching bookmarks (also cross-browser capability) which so far, I have been able to use glitch-free with my desktop set up.
I have no doubt it could be any of the reasons you point to but with the same fundamental desktop setup for the last three years and no faults of the type this Vivaldi sync has thrown up in recent months with any other platform or program, I can only wonder about why Vivaldi is so different. I will try it again in the future from time to time but if my Ghost/Floccus arrangement holds then maybe I am well set already.
While on desktop sync is working fine, on my Android phone it's still very unstable when WiFi is on. First, it shows 1970 as last sync time, and gives an error a bit later. Everything's ok if I'm constantly on mobile data.
@pfh3737
The mobile hotspot is only for testing if sync work without using your network, so something is blocking Vivaldi sync.
Floccus is a Chromium extension, it may work with Vivaldi too.
Maybe the Chromium version of Vivaldi change something, it is at 134 now, Chrome is on 133, on which is Ghost?
We got reports about sync issues since it was implemented, it was always network restrictions or even the Internet Service Provider blocks Vivaldi sync servers.
I am sorry you cant use sync, it's an essential feature for me too.
Cheers, mib
@natetop
Hi, I can only guessing, any security software on your mobile?
@mib2berlin nothing. No firewall, no antivirus. Only Play Protect, but it should just be scanning installed apps, nothing to do with traffic, shouldn't it?