@mib2berlin My thanks for taking the time helping to shine light on this issue which had become quite murky for me.

Very disappointed to see the answer could well be the need to use a mobile phone which I have happily been able to negotiate my way round most of my life.

I have spent quite a bit of time over the last week examining other possibilities and so far, I am satisfied with the performance of Ghost browser and Floccus for synching bookmarks (also cross-browser capability) which so far, I have been able to use glitch-free with my desktop set up.

I have no doubt it could be any of the reasons you point to but with the same fundamental desktop setup for the last three years and no faults of the type this Vivaldi sync has thrown up in recent months with any other platform or program, I can only wonder about why Vivaldi is so different. I will try it again in the future from time to time but if my Ghost/Floccus arrangement holds then maybe I am well set already.