I'm new -- why won't my themes, dashboard & mail integrations sync?
PeterReinH
Hi,
I'm a new user to Vivaldi and trying to set it up on my desktop PC and my Macbook.
I got everything set up and good to go how I like it on my desktop, but now as I'm trying to sync it to my Macbook, some of my settings and integrations aren't coming across. Bookmarks worked, extensions mostly worked (I had to go back into the chrome store and re-enable them), but my dashboard is default, my theme is the default and doesn't have the one I got from the Vivaldi theme page, and the mail & calendar integrations I set up on my PC aren't set up on my mac.
Is there an easy way to fix this, or do I need to go back in and do it all manually again?
Thanks
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
why won't my themes, dashboard & mail integrations sync
because this is not implemented.
And i do not have any timeline when/if this will come.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
PeterReinH
@DoctorG Ah bummer. Thanks for letting me know!
Pesala Ambassador
@PeterReinH Vote up some of the feature requests for Sync.
You can enable/disable some features in Settings/Sync.
Go to
vivaldi://sync-internals/to see which features are currently running.
so how to give the vivaldi developer the hint to make sync working? all importend browser has good sync features. and themes is one of the ones wich is not importend but very visible. everybody notice asap this is missing and its obviously very easy to implement.