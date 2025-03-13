Hi,

I'm a new user to Vivaldi and trying to set it up on my desktop PC and my Macbook.

I got everything set up and good to go how I like it on my desktop, but now as I'm trying to sync it to my Macbook, some of my settings and integrations aren't coming across. Bookmarks worked, extensions mostly worked (I had to go back into the chrome store and re-enable them), but my dashboard is default, my theme is the default and doesn't have the one I got from the Vivaldi theme page, and the mail & calendar integrations I set up on my PC aren't set up on my mac.

Is there an easy way to fix this, or do I need to go back in and do it all manually again?

Thanks