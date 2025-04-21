How to change username?
ashleylulz
I don't wanna use that username anymore. I can't find option to remove it
Pesala Ambassador
@ashleylulz Delete your account and create a new one. You don't have a lot to lose at the moment.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ashleylulz Username can not be changed as in community the username is bound to all services.
You can delete account and lose all data and services, i think, not what you want to do.
DerSchlingel Patron
@Pesala In this case he would have to use a new e-mail address as well. That‘s another stumbling stone.
mib2berlin Soprano
@DerSchlingel
Hi, as @ashleylulz is a new user the mail account is not even activated, should be not a problem.
@ashleylulz
Hi, as @Pesala mentioned, create a new account and leave this one or delete it.
I have 3 accounts for testing and sync different installs.
Cheers, mib
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The account's recovery email address is released and can be reused soon after the user deletes the account. I don't recall the exact time, but IIRC, they're deleted in about 10-15 minutes.
As @DoctorG said, when deleting an account all data is deleted. This includes the user's Vivaldi email address and all messages in the mailbox, as well as the forum, Vivaldi Social, and blog posts.
We do reserve the usernames to prevent reuse, though.
DerSchlingel Patron
@jane-n I agree, but wouldn't it be good to free an older user name or an e-mail-address rsp. after, let's say, three years after the last log in, when the account was deleted?