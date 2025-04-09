Syncing PC, laptop and iPhone.
-
Hi all,
Recently joined Vivaldi and looking good so far, but I am having trouble with syncing.
I registered my pc and got password etc.. and used that as my base. I then installed Vivaldi on my iPhone and synced that with the PC details (name & password) - that worked fine. But when I tried to do the same with my laptop, it would not recognise my details.
Where did I go wrong ?
Thanks
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@philrudland
Hi, most of the sync issues are caused by network problems.
Is the laptop in a different network, router or a company network?
-
@mib2berlin
All are on the same home network. PC is Windows, phone is ios and laptop is macos.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@philrudland
I am sorry but I cant really help with MacOS devices.
You posted in the correct forum section but maybe open a thread in the MacOS section and add a link to this thread.
Welcome to the forum, mib
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@philrudland said in Syncing PC, laptop and iPhone.:
But when I tried to do the same with my laptop, it would not recognise my details.
Does the issue occur when entering the login or encryption password? Also, what does the error message say exactly?
-
@jane-n All sorted now - was using the decryption password instead of the account password.