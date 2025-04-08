Send page to device
-
Hello everyone, the last post with this problem is a bit older, so I'm asking here. I use Vivaldi Cross-over (iMac, MacBook, Windows10, Linux Manjaro, iPhone) and have the problem that I can't send any pages on the Windows laptop (version: 7.3.3635.7 | automatic update everywhere), but it works on all other devices. I have already logged out and logged in again - but without success. Everything else is synchronised: notes, reading list,...). Is there a solution for this? Many thanks in advance.
Pesala Ambassador
@Bjornson English only in this section please.
@Pesala Sry & thx
