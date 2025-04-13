So I am trying to recover the passwords I just deleted. A classic blunder. I was trying to watch a video and it lagged so I decided to clear all the browsing data, but I guess I pressed a little to quickly and I don't have any of my saved passwords to log back in to my accounts. And sync doesn't seem to be recovering them!

When I deleted the browsing data, I went to Vivaldi Menu (F10)>Tools>Delete Browsing Data

When I tried to resync I went to Settings (CTRL+F12)>Sync>Sync All Data but nothing happened. Not even a confirmation.

Please help me someone out there.