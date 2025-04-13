Help! I deleted my passwords by mistake!
ArturoThe1
So I am trying to recover the passwords I just deleted. A classic blunder. I was trying to watch a video and it lagged so I decided to clear all the browsing data, but I guess I pressed a little to quickly and I don't have any of my saved passwords to log back in to my accounts. And sync doesn't seem to be recovering them!
When I deleted the browsing data, I went to Vivaldi Menu (F10)>Tools>Delete Browsing Data
When I tried to resync I went to Settings (CTRL+F12)>Sync>Sync All Data but nothing happened. Not even a confirmation.
Please help me someone out there.
mib2berlin Soprano
@ArturoThe1
Hi, if you deleted your passwords and sync all passwords on the sync server are deleted too.
The only way I see is if you have a device is not synced at moment.
Then don't start Vivaldi, disable your network, then start Vivaldi and export your passwords.
Enable the network and import your passwords, passwords are uploaded to the sync server.
For example if you delete a bookmark on one device it get's deleted on all other devices.
Sync is not a backup system.
@ArturoThe1 For future: keep a real backup of the passwords because - as said before - sync is not.
chrome://password-manager/settings(you might able to export/import from edge/chrome if you have there )