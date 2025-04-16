Profile image dissapear on load browser
ljhidalgoa
When I load the page in the Vivaldi browser, my profile image appears briefly during the loading process, but once the page finishes loading, it gets replaced by the default user icon.
When load.
When finish.
The change happens when the cloud icon switches from white to black.
Ryszard Supporters
@ljhidalgoa
In my case, under this cloud icon, tabs open on other devices on which I have sync enabled are available. Its appearance is still the same.
You have a different user icon on the forum and a different one in the image, meaning you have at least two accounts/profiles. Does the problem occur switch the sync in vivaldi to the @ljhidalgoa account?
This ‘Reinicio requerido’ icon is related to????
Have you checked that you have two green arrows all the time on vivaldi:settings/sync/ ?
ljhidalgoa
@Ryszard Thanks!
I do have a Mastodon account, but no synced devices. In Mastodon, my profile icon is a photo, while in my Vivaldi profile it shows as a generic icon.
Reloading the app doesn't fix the problem.
It might be related to the Mastodon account.
Interestingly, when I open the profile settings, the correct icon does appear.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ljhidalgoa said in Profile image dissapear on load browser:
Interestingly, when I open the profile settings, the correct icon does appear.
Yes, strange.
Your blue icon should be used.
I guess that is the image you set for your Vivaldi forum account?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
When you're logged in to your Vivaldi account, your account's profile image will be displayed on the Address Bar and in the menu.
When logged out your chosen image or the default placeholder will be shown.
Did you update the profile image on vivaldi.net after logging in to Sync. Try logging out and in again. That should fetch updated account info and display the profile picture as well.