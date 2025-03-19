Password Sync Not Working Properly Between Android and PC
-
Hi everyone,
I'm experiencing an issue with Vivaldi's sync feature, specifically with saved passwords between my Android device and PC.
I have enabled "Sync everything" on both my PC and Android app, which includes saved passwords. Sync updates frequently, and the status always shows as green, indicating that everything is supposedly up to date. However, I’ve noticed that many passwords saved on my PC do not appear on my Android device—even after several days and multiple successful syncs.
Has anyone else encountered this issue? Is there a known fix or workaround? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks in advance.
-
@blebourse
Hi, this is a bug not syncing passwords added before the first sync.
The Vivaldi team is working on a fix, I hope all users have this issue get all passwords synced again.
-
Thank you for your reply @mib2berlin ,
In my case, even passwords recently saved on my PC are affected, as I can’t find them on my mobile device either.
Just to clarify, both my PC and mobile app are always up to date with the latest versions.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@blebourse
Hm, I created a new account on https://winfuture.de on Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67 and it immediately appears on my mobile, specs in my signature.
But something is wrong, if I delete passwords on the mobile it is not synced to my laptop.
Open vivaldi://sync-internals show different password count.
I will add this information to the bug report.
EDIT: The bug fix is IN PROGRESS, so we will get it into Vivaldi 7.2 for Android, I hope so.
-
7.2.3628.77
Issue still persist. Seems like it appears in most cases when password was updated, may be wrong though. Almost 20 passwords are missing on my phone from a total of 500 on PC, which is not good thing to encounter especially if some passwords from phone is missed and I don't even know about.
-
@kovdraman
Hi, because the fix doesn't make it into 7.2 stable, I fear.
I ask in the bug report about the status of the report.
-
@kovdraman
Hi, please check the password count with open:
vivaldi://sync-internals
With 7.2.3628.77 and the latest desktop version all passwords are synced and the password counter shows the same numbers.
-
@mib2berlin said in Password Sync Not Working Properly Between Android and PC:
@kovdraman
Hi, please check the password count with open:
vivaldi://sync-internals
With 7.2.3628.77 and the latest desktop version all passwords are synced and the password counter shows the same numbers.
Tried it yesterday, PC shows number 478(green). From mobile Im receiving this erorr:
The page could not be loaded because the developer interface module (dev_ui) is not installed.
I just extracted all passwords from phone and there's table with 461 rows, which afaik equals to 460 passwords. Tried reloging, switching passwords sync item, nothing seems to resolve. And all this while I keep open browser on phone and PC simultaneously.
Edit: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97433/snapshot-developer-ui-module-not-installed
-
@kovdraman
Hi, this post is from 2024, I don't get this error.
And desktop:
I deleted some passwords a few hours ago for testing and it was synced to desktop instantly.
-
Error is the same in mentioned previously post. Also for some reason redirected to chrome://
-
@kovdraman
I am sorry but I am out of ideas except.
Test this with mobile data only not WiFi.
-
@mib2berlin
Nothing changed.
Edit: if logs could any help, I'm open to any suggestions.
Edit2: saw neighbour post about sync problem caused by connection/isp/vpn. That's not my case, bookmarks and tabs syncs instantly.
-
@kovdraman
OK, I tested in a clean install, all 698 passwords sync on my mobile.
As I mentioned in the other thread, do you have dual apps on your system?
It`s maybe called different, Samsung call it "Dual Messenger".
If possible create a clone of your Vivaldi install and test there.
What you can try with this clone:
If your desktop is up to date delete remote sync data on the server.
Start sync again on desktop, all data loads up to the sever.
All other devices are logged out now, log in and sync on your mobile, it should download new data from the server.
-
@mib2berlin
Thanks for your effort! I tried to do the trick with Dual Messenger, but obviously it's meant only for messengers. Found the way to mess with ADB, but I'm not so good with command line so just pushed the way to some apps with clone feature. What I can say for sure is that all worked, all the passwords from PC synced to cloned app. But I'm still afraid of missing data from my main install. Is there an adequate way to determine if the phone has some unsynced data or not?
-
@kovdraman
Except of the counters in sync-internals no.
I fear the profile of your main install is broken, you will get all back from the server as the clone got.
So if you wipe Vivaldi and install it again you loss some settings, parts of your history but bookmarks, passwords, notes and so forth should be fine.
I would not trust such a profile anymore, you will get more issues over time.
-
@mib2berlin said in Password Sync Not Working Properly Between Android and PC:
I would not trust such a profile anymore, you will get more issues over time.
What exactly stands for profile? Just current install?
-
@kovdraman
I am not sure how it exactly work on Android, on desktop you can see your user profile in Help > About.
User data and install are independent, so wipe the user data in the Android settings does the same as deleting the user data folder on other platforms.
Your clone use the same install but a different user profile.
-
@mib2berlin
Thanks for your help, now all seems to work the way it should. All except I'm still not able to see vivaldi://sync-internals. Error same as before clean install.
-
@blebourse
Hello. Can you tell us if you are able to reach vivaldi://sync-internals from your phone?
-
suyashbagade1
@mib2berlin why do bugs pop up when everything is going alright.?
Just a general question..