Hi everyone,

I'm experiencing an issue with Vivaldi's sync feature, specifically with saved passwords between my Android device and PC.

I have enabled "Sync everything" on both my PC and Android app, which includes saved passwords. Sync updates frequently, and the status always shows as green, indicating that everything is supposedly up to date. However, I’ve noticed that many passwords saved on my PC do not appear on my Android device—even after several days and multiple successful syncs.

Has anyone else encountered this issue? Is there a known fix or workaround? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Thanks in advance.