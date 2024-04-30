Solved Snapshot | Developer UI module not installed
-
VAB-9190 | Solved
Hi,
Snapshot's Error since +/- 4-7 Versions ago.
On any internat URL except Flags and Version
Page load failed because the developer UI module (dev_ui) is not installed Try: Reloading this page Checking your internet connection
- Tested on a Full Clean Installation
- Same results
- No changes on the Device
Stable Version works fine
- Searching found and entry regarding Brave and Aurora Store
- Since this device has no GMS, and uses the Aurora system
- Removed V Snapshot and installed V from UpToDown official download
- Same result
https://www.reddit.com/r/brave_browser/comments/16lslp6/dev_ui_module_not_installef/?rdt=38108
Any ideas?
Huawei MatePad 10.4 | Harmony OS 2.0 | Android 10 Based
Thank you
-
Just after the report...
Murphy came
Noticed that the default UpToDown Installation was the 32bits
Downloaded and installed the x64 v8 on top and the Internal Sites appeared again.
This would help others
At least
Thx
-
-