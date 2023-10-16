  1. Home
Welcome to the Mobile Forum!

A place to talk about Vivaldi on your mobile devices. Follow the news, get help with troubleshooting issues, request new features and more. 

Before starting a new topic, please search the forum first. There might be an existing discussion you can join.

  • Read and comment on the latest news about the Stable version of Vivaldi on mobile devices.

    111
    Topics
    1296
    Posts

    F

    Nice 🙂

  • Follow Vivaldi's progress on mobile, try out the latest changes and share your feedback.

    171
    Topics
    2205
    Posts

    HeropH

    This is nice an all 😉
    But why are the notes stripped from their related URL's? Only the text is preserved and that is very annoying.
    Is this not yet implemented or am I missing something?
    Keep up the stellar work and have a wonderful day,
    Jochen

  • Discuss Android specific topics.

    1299
    Topics
    6331
    Posts

    V

    Ensure that your Vivaldi browser is up to date. App developers often add new features and improvements in updates, so make sure you have the latest version installed from the Amazon Appstore or Google Play Store. Share your result after doing this

    Also try this as well,.
    Open the Vivaldi browser on your Amazon Fire Tablet, tap the three-dot menu icon (usually at the bottom of the screen), and go to "Settings." Look for a "Print" or "Advanced" section within the settings menu to see if there's an option to enable printing or manage printer settings.🧑

  • Discuss iOS specific topics.

    150
    Topics
    668
    Posts

    nadsdlonyerN

    I been using the browser since the release on iOS. I did noticed on my iPhone and iPad the size of the Vivaldi app keep increasing everyday. I tried deleting all the history in the browser, restarted the devices. Nothing changes. I take few screenshots on different days to show the size increase. I don't know what causes this or what stored on Documents & Data. I'd be happy to see it will be fixed soon.

    3ea7f93cd1253c98.jpg IMG_0015.PNG

  • Vote for and submit your own requests for features you'd like to see in Vivaldi for Android (and iOS).

    Done Archive
    1353
    Topics
    5485
    Posts

    M

    @ivamor
    Hi, you can do this with using the scale feature in Vivaldi.
    This is 160% scaling:

    Screenshot_2023-10-15-14-13-12-637_com.vivaldi.browser.jpg

    I have add the setting the the default menu on top.

    Cheers, mib

