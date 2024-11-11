Vivaldi notes are awesome!

Hear me out!!!

I think that the Vivaldi note feature is highly underappreciated. Before I tell you why I think so, let me first tell you my story with note-taking apps. I've been trying to find a good note-taking app for a while now. I mostly use it for cooking and motivational quotes, so nothing special, but still, I think there is no app that satisfies my needs.

Other apps

Obsidian At first, I used Obsidian, which is a great tool. It is based on your file system where you store .md files. Thanks to that, you can nest folders in folders (just like Vivaldi does). The problem with Obsidian is that it lacks free synchronization, and the paid version is really expensive for what they offer and what I and most people are using it for.

Google Keep In my opinion, it is great for what it is. But it is too simple in my opinion. You cannot nest "folders" (labels), which for some people is good, but it limits my organization.

OneNote It is also a good tool, for what it is, but it's too complex. It is great for academic note-taking, with graphs and drawing and so on. But I want to store simple .md files and links.

Notion Too scary

Joplin It almost passed, but the UI is kinda broken. It has good synchronization with encryption. It has nesting folders, but it looks and feels like an unfinished product. I cannot use it.

Strengths of Vivaldi notes

First of all, it has a structure that resembles a file system (nested folders). There is great synchronization and encryption. It uses .md files. It is well integrated with the desktop browser. It is perfect!!!... well, not really. But it is close.

The desktop version has some problems while it automatically formats raw .md files in the background. It overrides my formatting when I write in raw .md. The second thing is that the formatting can double itself, resulting in raw .md syntax in preview (I don't know how to explain this bug well right now, maybe next time it appears, I will report it). But the auto-formatting is too aggressive!!!

Mobile notes don't exist

The mobile version is useless, there are too many critical problems:

It does not implement .md preview. When I scroll, the keyboard appears, and then I am editing the file by accident, not knowing what I am editing. When my screen goes to sleep, it exits the note. The first header "# Title" includes "#" in the note file name.

What should be done!

Add .md preview mode. Disable editing while scrolling (or add a button for editing). Add raw MD editing. Add graphical .md editing. Make sure auto-format and synchronization don't break files. Add an Android/iOS home screen shortcut icon for notes (just like "scan QR" or "private tab" does) (possibly, make the note list full-screen and add it to the top bar of the Startpage for quick access).

Possibilities

I really believe Vivaldi notes could become a flagship feature of this browser. It is almost there!

It is possible that Vivaldi becomes the primary note-taking tool for many people. It could compete with Obsidian, which is the closest in functionality to Vivaldi. Vivaldi could add some simple graph features just like Obsidian does. It would be a nice touch, just like history statistics are.