Hey @omxy!

Due to the small screen size, it doesn't make sense to offer all the same Speed Dial sizes on mobile as are available on desktop. The "Small" option in Settings > Start Page > Start Page Layout is the smallest option available.

Implementing Vivaldi Mail and Vivaldi Calendar on mobile is a massive undertaking and we're unlikely to take this on any time soon. You could create Home screen shortcuts of the web versions of your mail/calendar accounts in Vivaldi or add the same accounts to a dedicated mail/calendar app.

Vivaldi has never had VPN.