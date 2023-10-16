A

Oh no. My apologies @mib2berlin. It was still very early in the 6 AM time range when I composed that post and read through your post with great haste. Yes, good to know it's an issue. I had another spare phone on hand and did a clean Vivaldi install on it only to land on the same result. Also a Samsung, and given my misreading of your prior post I assumed it was an issue affecting Samsung only.

I may end up using an older version off of APKMirror until this is fixed unless I can get the file from Vivaldi's website.

Edit: Okay. I've gone ahead and installed version " 6.1.3035.110" from APKMirror to regain access to a functioning light theme. Have checked with the apps update screen in the Play store and it's showing the last manual update time I did on Vivaldi which was July 21st for this version. I'll remain on this version until this bug is fixed.