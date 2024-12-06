APKs Saved as JSON
The bug where downloading APK files results in a JSON extension being added and the file being renamed.
- After downloading an APK file, the filename is appended with a .json extension.
Renaming the file still reproduces the same issue.
- If the new filename already exists, it shows a "name already exists" prompt. However, 3. if you change it to a completely new and non-existent filename, clicking the confirm button still shows the "name already exists" prompt.
Software version: 7.0.3505.87
Android version: Android 15
Vivaldi Version: 7.0.3505.87
Since when happens: 2024-12-06 16:57:51
OS / Version: Android 15 / HyperOS 2
Device Model: Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
Please add the missing information from above.
What happens on other browsers?
If this is not a total V fresh install
Start with the Basic Android Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps