Modding Vivaldi

We know you love customization. And you love it beyond using extensions and applying themes. Many of you started modifying Vivaldi's files, either in order to work around bugs, or to enhance Vivaldi with new features. For a fact, we all do get impatient every now and then and hence we do get your reasoning.

Changing the code however, may lead to various issues, up to the point where Vivaldi crashes or doesn't start at all anymore, and may even compromise your security and privacy, if you don't know what you're doing. This topic provides some guidance and guidelines to you, so you always stay on the safe side and keep having fun tinkering.

How do I...?

Before you read on, be aware that you need knowledge of CSS and/or JavaScript, depending on what you intend to do. If you have no experience whatsoever, this is not for you. If you do, keep on going.

First, so as to "standardize" modding a bit, here's how our Sopranos, who are testing our browser night and day and make sure that you don't experience any serious issues in snapshots, do the modding. Basically, there are two types of modifications:

Style that can be achieved with pure CSS

Functionality that works via JavaScript

Adding Style (CSS)

Open vivaldi://experiments

Enable "Allow for using CSS modifications"

Open Appearance section in settings

Under "Custom UI Modifications" choose the folder you want to use

Place your CSS files inside this folder

Restart Vivaldi to see them in effect

Adding Functionality (JS)

There is only one single file in Vivaldi that you should ever need to modify. This file is called window.html and located at:

<YOURVIVALDIDIRECTORY>\Application\<VERSION>\resources\vivaldi

You should back it up before you fiddle with it.

You did the backup, right? OK, here's the fun part:

Open window.html , and inside the <body> element add the following line:

<script src="custom.js"></script>

You can name the file as you want and also add multiple ones, one line at a time.

Add the custom.js file to the Vivaldi folder (alongside window.html )

-- and you're all set!

I think something may be broken

If you do experience issues of any kind, please do always replace your window.html file with your backup copy first, restart Vivaldi and check if your issues do persist. We'd really like to avoid bug reports that result from modified files, as we can't reproduce them. This takes valuable time that could otherwise be spent on fixing bugs for you. So please keep this in mind.

My mods are gone after each update

Purely visual modifications (CSS files) will keep getting loaded automatically after any updates.

Functional changes (JS files) however will get wiped after each update, hence you will need to copy these files into the appropriate folder each time. Be aware that your files may not be present after the update at all, so better store them some place safe outside the Vivaldi folder.

We do have various little tools for all platforms that can do the job for you, though. Have a look at these batch/shell scripts.

Have fun making Vivaldi truly yours!