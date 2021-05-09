In recent releases the Vivaldi team has given us the ability to customize most of the menus in the UI. For a thorough overview take a look at this blog post ⇒ https://vivaldi.com/blog/customize-menus-in-vivaldi-browser/. By editing the entries of menus we can include emoji. I played around with this quite a bit and wanted to open a topic where users can share fitting emoji.

I wouldn’t force emoji; for some entries there simply doesn’t exist a satisfying option and too many emoji can become overbearing in the UI. A good resource for selecting emoji is emojipedia. Different platforms display a different style of emoji for the same Unicode code point. Personally I use the Google variation (Noto Color Emoji), which is most prevalent on Android and Linux systems. You can compare the different styles on emojipedia. Following table matches emoji with menu‐entries.

menu emoji name 📁 File / Folder File Folder 📂 Open File / Open Open File Folder 📑 New Tab Bookmark Tabs 📃 Save Page As... Page with Curl 🖨️ Print Printer 📺 Cast Television 📥 Import Bookmarks and Settings Inbox Tray 📤 Export Bookmarks... Outbox Tray 🗓️ Calendar Spiral Calendar 🗂️ Open Saved Session... Card Index Dividers 💾 Save Floppy Disk 💥 Exit Collision 🖊️ Edit Pen 🗡️ Cut Dagger 💞 Copy Revolving Hearts 📋 Paste Clipboard 🐇 Paste and Go Rabbit 🔍 Find in Page... Magnifying Glass Tilted Left 👓 View Glasses 🌍 Web Panels Globe showing Europe-Africa 🖼️ Images / Thumbnails Framed Picture 💙 Bookmark Blue Heart 🗜️ Tools Clamp 🚀 Quick Commands Rocket 🧩 Extensions Puzzle Piece 🕰️ History Mantelpiece Clock 📓 Notes Notebook 🌪️ Delete Browsing Data... Tornado 🗑️ Delete Wastebasket 🔥 Close / Remove Fire 🧿 Developer Tools Nazar Amulet 🔄 Task Manager Counterclockwise Arrows Button ⁣🔲 or 🔳 Window Black Square Button or White Square Button 🕵️ Private Window Detective 🥷 Hide UI Ninja 💢 Fullscreen Anger Symbol ⛑️ Help Rescue Worker’s Helmet 🗨️ Vivaldi Forum Left Speech Bubble 🎇 Vivaldi Welcome Tour Sparkler 📰 Community Blogs Newspaper ⌨️ Keyboard Cheat Sheet Keyboard 🪲 Report a Bug Beetle 👤 Account Sheet Bust in Silhouette 📜 About Scroll 🚘 Move Tab Oncoming Automobile 🔇 Mute Muted Speaker 💤 Hibernate Background Tabs Zzz 🍒 Tile Tabs / Untile Tabs Cherries 📌 Pin Tab / Unpin Tab Pushpin 🥞 Stack Tabs Pancakes 🔐 Lock Second Tab Row Locked with Key 🔃 Periodic Reload / Reload Clockwise Vertical Arrows 🧟 Reopen Closed Tab / Removed Panels Zombie 🎛️ Customize Control Knobs 🌀 Panel Cyclone 🗽 Status Bar Statue of Liberty 🔩 Separate Width / Separator Nut and Bolt 💻 Show Desktop Version Laptop 📱 Show Mobile Version Mobile Phone 📛 Rename Name Badge 🍫 Toolbar Chocolate Bar 🎈 Toggle Floating Panel Balloon ↩️ Reply Right Arrow Curving Left 📨 Send Incoming Envelope 📧 Mail E-Mail 🧞 Sender Genie 🔖 Mark as Read / Mark as Unread Bookmark 👟 Go to Running Shoe 🎌 Flags Crossed Flags 🏷️ Labels Label 🕸️ Threads Spider Web ⚙️ Settings Gear 📽️ Media Controls Film Projector

Notes: