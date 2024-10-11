I have both Vivaldi browsers installed at the same time: release and snap. Each of them has this item in the side menu. Which already makes it a bit pointless, doesn't it?

But in my firmware, the default browser is URLcheck. It was, is, and will be. Because it makes browsing safer and more convenient. What's the point of having this useless item in the android/Vivaldi menu then?

No other browser has such a line in the main menu. Maybe it should just be removed? What's the point of having it? What practical use does it have? What do you think?