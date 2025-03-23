Android's "Back" gesture is now trying to close Vivaldi instead of the tab
Korval Supporters
One of my most-visited pages is a forum. I generally open several topics in the background and then read them through, closing each page as I finish. Since the latest version of Vivaldi (not counting this morning's update), Android's "back" gesture no longer closes newly-opened tabs and instead prompts me to hit "back" again to exit the app. Is this a hard-coded behavior? I didn't see a setting for it when I've gone looking the last couple of times and a quick Internet search only turned up old requests for Vivaldi to stop closing pages.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've confirmed and fixed the bug. After the fix has been tested internally, it'll be released in the Snapshot and then the Stable version of Vivaldi.
Thank you for your patience!