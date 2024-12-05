Unable to set the search engine, and incomplete localization.
ZhanXiaoGe
I clicked on the search engine option in the settings interface, but after entering the secondary interface, clicking on "Standard Tab" or "Incognito Tab" has no response.
Software version: 7.0.3505.87
Android version: Android 15
Additionally, in the address bar interface, "Prioritize Direct Match" has not been translated.
@ZhanXiaoGe
Hi, I guess not many users have Android 15, I cant reproduce this on my Android 12 and 13 devices.
The translation issue can be reported to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Aaron Translator
@ZhanXiaoGe said in Unable to set the search engine, and incomplete localization.:
Additionally, in the address bar interface, "Prioritize Direct Match" has not been translated.
The string has been translated and will be updated in the next version
I haven't run Vivaldi on systems below Android 15. I just started using the Android version of Vivaldi after upgrading to HyperOS 2 recently. However, I hope the issue can be identified and resolved soon, as the systems being rolled out by major smartphone manufacturers since November are based on Android 15.
@mib2berlin I installed the latest beta version 3537.3, and now I can switch search engines normally.
@ZhanXiaoGe
Then use this, I use the snapshot or an internal test version since a long time, stable only for testing.
If you at start anyway I would wipe stable and install it again.
It is not a good idea to use the sync feature to sync stable and snapshot, I use to different Vivaldi accounts for this.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you for the suggestions, but I’ve decided to switch back to the stable version for now as it doesn’t affect my usage.
Today is my first day using it, and I’ve discovered three issues with the stable version on Android 15:
- Unable to set the search engine.
- Unable to scan QR codes. The QR code scanner does not respond when pointed at a QR code.
- On the Android app, without opening any interface, the “Synced Tabs” on the desktop client’s window panel shows an extra web panel with three webpages: links to social, help, and Wikipedia. Strangely, they only display icons and titles as “...”.
I hope these issues can be resolved and updated in the stable version soon. Thanks again!
@ZhanXiaoGe
Hi again, if you sync to desktop search engine settings are synced, so if you change the search engine on desktop it change on mobile too.
2. Sorry, no idea of this feature.
3. Why panels are shown from a mobile is a mystery to me.
We need a Android 15 user to verify issue 1. then you can make a bug report.
Cheers, mib