Jumping pages
Cannot find this topic, so I make new one.
When opening a sub map at my device, after a few seconds Vivaldi jumps back to the main page. I do not touch something. It is rather annoying. Is a solution available?
@RTA
Please give a concrete example of how this situation could be replicated. Step by step.
Have screenshots, but how to show them?
@RTA
Hi, use the small icon above the text field:
Sorry, all these buttons are not visible at my phone
@RTA
No idea why they should'n.
Have found button by decreasing letter size. But how to import screenshot? I only see ![alt text](image url), but how further?
I will try this evening on my laptop. I suppose it's not working with Android mobile phone.
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@RTA The forum doesn’t host media itself. You have to provide a url for the media, like imgur, or something similar).
@OrbitalMartian @RTA
I test it from my mobile and it doesn't work, the screen shot is uploaded from my laptop, no external url needed.
I think this is a forum bug, if other users can confirm we can make a bug report.
So I go to a sub-map, for instance Social, and after some seconds (irregular intevals) it jumps back to the previous screen. It happens with all sub-maps opened on my mobile phone.
@RTA
Now I understand, the language barrier, this is called speed dial folders.
I've seen this before but can't reproduce it now.
Are you on the latest Vivaldi version 7.1?
Yes, it is the latest version.
In any case, thanks for your efforts
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@mib2berlin said in Jumping pages:
@OrbitalMartian @RTA
I test it from my mobile and it doesn't work, the screen shot is uploaded from my laptop, no external url needed.
I think this is a forum bug, if other users can confirm we can make a bug report.
Yeah, I can’t get an image to upload from mobile, there is no button to upload (just the formatting buttons).
Import images is working at my mobile phone.
You have to decrease the zoom to 30 or 40 per cent
Further the mobile phone must be in landscape mode.
@mib2berlin
Yes, there is such a bug, and it is very old, and I've long since come to terms with it.
If you have multiple subfolders, one within the other, and you open one after another in sequence, pausing for 5-10 seconds, at some point you are thrown "to the top", with the button to go to the top level not matching the content displayed.
By the way, on last Snap 7.1.3580.69 this bug seems to have disappeared.
It's present on the last release.
@far4
Aha, I use subfolders since ever but got this very random, maybe once a day or so.
@RTA
Can you check the snapshot, just search in the Playstore for vivaldi snapshot.
It is independent to your stable install.
You can use sync to get your speed dials over but I would not permanently sync stable and snapshot.
Thanks, I will try today
The problem disappeared on its own. Today Vivaldi works normal. So I close his item and, when it happens again, I'll be back.
Thanks all for your input