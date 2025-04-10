@yong321

No, it's simpler than that. You can download from Action github two zip archives, each contains an apk. You need to register on github to download.

Next, all you need is a smartphone. No need for a computer at all. And you don't need root on your smartphone. Install these two programs and patch the browser with lspatch. If you already have the Vivaldi release installed - then you can experiment with Snap for a trial. By default, the result of the patch is signed with a test key. If you patch constantly, it is better to create your own key for signing. The lspatch interface is very simple, easy to understand even if you have no experience. Important: you should always enable the “Inject loader dex” checkbox before running the patch. There are two modes for patching - I like the local mode better, on my smartphone the browser works more stable with it. If you choose the local mode, after installing the browser mod you need to enable the ChromeXt module manually - from lspatch.

Yeah, I'm not a developer either. Try to treat it as a free experiment.

By the way, here's a video of the ChromeXt developer himself talking about his program.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1Qm4dU-XnJM