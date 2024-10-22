Send tabs from mobile to PC (and vice versa) that sync instantly.
-
I don't think I need to explain much more. In the Android version there is the option to share with other devices, but it doesn't work. Also, you can't do the opposite. You can only send tabs to other devices. You can only send tabs from your phone to your PC. The feature I would like to request is one where you can send tabs bi-directionally like chat (or similar to one).
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Enoquio
Hi, this was added in the latest snapshot (Beta) version of Vivaldi 6.10 but it is still marked as experimental.
So I guess we will not get it in the next version of Vivaldi stable.
Check the change logs if a new version is published
for:
[New][Sync] Reintroduce “Send [tab] to your devices”: added as new experiment (VB-86341)
Cheers, mib