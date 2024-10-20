I'm talking about the latest version of snap 6.10.3498.4. Every now and then in the dnscrypt log I see a request from the browser to resolve this URL. I don't seem to have noticed it before. Has something changed?

One more thing: why isn't this request going through the browser's configured doh server? There is no such request in the logs of the doh server I have selected. It goes all the way down to the system-wide dnscrypt client? Its normal?

And also why the queries to:

ocsp.digicert.com r11.o.lencr.org o.pki.goog

...etc

do not go through the DoH specified in the browser and also reach the system-wide dnscrypt? Is this a normal phenomenon? Or is this some kind of bug in my firmware?

Shouldn't the browser doh handle absolutely all dns requests coming from the browser?