V 7.1 | UnDo Closed Tab | Disappears Too Fast
-
Hi,
Just noticed on
7.1.3580.69 (Official Build) (64-bit)
And
7.1.3580.77 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Has been reported already?
The Notification for UnDo Closed Tab displays just for ms.
It gives no time to click on the UnDo button.
Previously worked fine.
Affects a Clean Profile too.
RedMi Note 7 Pro | A10
On a new profile with defaults not even appear.
-
@Zalex108 said in V 7.1 | UnDo Closed Tab | Disappears Too Fast:
On a new profile with defaults not even appear
And on armv7 I don't even see this notification: neither on Snap nor on Release (last versions for today).
-
-
-
@mib2berlin said in V 7.1 | UnDo Closed Tab | Disappears Too Fast:
If one report it I can confirm in the tracker.
I'll report it later.
Thx
-
Thx
V 7.1 | UnDo Closed Tab | Disappears Too Fast
VAB-10767
V 7.1 | UnDo Closed Tab | Does Not Appear
VAB-10768
-
@Zalex108
Thanks, I cant confirm the first one but add tags and comment about VAB-10768 which I confirmed.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in V 7.1 | UnDo Closed Tab | Disappears Too Fast:
I cant confirm the first one
Because it works normally for you?
Had that option previously enabled also?
-
@Zalex108
No, the undo notification doesn't appear at all or so fast I cant see it.
I am nor sure but humans can see actions less than 1/10 seconds.
-
@mib2berlin
In the first video it appears at the bottom but disappears too fast
The second one is on a Dual App with defaults where it does not appear at all.
️
-
@Zalex108
Hm, I better had checked the videos.
If i use the tab switcher the undo note shown up for 10 seconds or so in a used profile.
Closing it in the tab bar it doesn't show at all in the snapshot.
Anyway, i guess the developers have enough information to check this.
-
@Zalex108
The reports was closed as duplicates, the master bug was already fixed a few days ago.
This will be backported to 7.1.
Cheers, mib
-
Undo fixed but now this message is hanging again for 10 sec and can't be simply swiped.
Personally, I just turn it off.
-
Yes,
I've read the previous message.
Around 5" are mostly enough.
Just wait,
Would need a little tweaking.
I have to install it yet.