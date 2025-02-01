I've been on Vivaldi for my Linux desktop for many years now, and believe it's the best browser, all things considered. But on Android I've been using Kiwi as my default,, with Vivaldi as the backup.

Kiwi has two functions that drew me to it. It does an excellent job wrapping text, and it supports extensions.

However extensions like Stylus are beginning to be lost to google attrition, and Kiwi itself recently shut down development. They turned their extension code over to Edge Canary and sent its users there for the next chapter in browsing history.

Well, I tried Edge, and found it terrible. Everything I tried to do was a battle. Maybe it would be worth it in the end, but I think it's too much trouble.

So what to do if I want functioning extensions? I went to Firefox. I don't like Firefox much, but it does work. And its extensions work very smoothly. So this might be a keeper.

I'm writing this because I wonder if, Kiwi's extension code being open source, Vivaldi mobile might be able to make use of it as is Edge. If V handled extensions I would have no reason to use any other browser, except as emergency backup.