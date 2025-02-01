RIP, Kiwi Browser with extension support
I've been on Vivaldi for my Linux desktop for many years now, and believe it's the best browser, all things considered. But on Android I've been using Kiwi as my default,, with Vivaldi as the backup.
Kiwi has two functions that drew me to it. It does an excellent job wrapping text, and it supports extensions.
However extensions like Stylus are beginning to be lost to google attrition, and Kiwi itself recently shut down development. They turned their extension code over to Edge Canary and sent its users there for the next chapter in browsing history.
Well, I tried Edge, and found it terrible. Everything I tried to do was a battle. Maybe it would be worth it in the end, but I think it's too much trouble.
So what to do if I want functioning extensions? I went to Firefox. I don't like Firefox much, but it does work. And its extensions work very smoothly. So this might be a keeper.
I'm writing this because I wonder if, Kiwi's extension code being open source, Vivaldi mobile might be able to make use of it as is Edge. If V handled extensions I would have no reason to use any other browser, except as emergency backup.
barbudo2005
I also use Firefox in Android.
Look this posts for more information:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100111/very-minimal-twitter-other-sites-style-android
@paul1149
Wow, what's the big hurry? Kiwi is safe to use in 2025, a whole year from now. And then, a year from now, we'll think about it.
I don't like mobile FF and its forks because they lack basic conveniences: remembering the zoom for each site, easy access to extensions (they're hidden in a side menu item). In general, the UX from FF is worse.
mib2berlin Soprano
@far4
Hi, do they get still Chromium security updates?
@mib2berlin
The latest version of Kiwi is based on Chromium 132, if chromiumchecker-com is to be believed. It has all the right security patches according to this site. There will be no new versions of Kiwi, but for this year ver. 132 will be enough.
ps Kiwi security is also protected by extensions with updates and filtered dns-servers.
@far4 said in RIP, Kiwi Browser with extension support:
what's the big hurry?
The big hurry for me is the recent demise of the functionality of the Stylus extension, without which chrome browsers simply cannot render old.reddit.com readably.
@paul1149
By the way, Stylus mv2 is available on github for now.
As far as I can tell, it works fine (so far!) with Kiwi.
Last update was 5 days ago.
@far4 I'm able to load it, but with an error, and it's not working thus far. I'll continue to look at it.
-
barbudo2005
@barbudo2005 I did try that. I'll give it another look.
Ok, I have 2.3.10 installed and am having some success with it. It's a bit finicky, whereas firefox runs its extensions very smoothly as far as I saw, but I really don't like the way FF is organized, and I doubt that I would get very used to it over time.
So I will stick with Kiwi as my #1, and Vivaldi as the backup. I hope Vivaldi sees fit to support extensions soon. Maybe they're waiting until the change to v3 before they do anything, I don't know.
Anyway, thanks for the hand-holding.
Well, we have quetta browser for android supporting Extension. Also, adblocker, trackr prevent, remove fingerprint, script control, stop app redirect.
Though it doesn't look like chrome or vivaldi
@3dvs said in RIP, Kiwi Browser with extension support:
quetta browser
Interesting. Most of the reviews say it's not quite ready yet. Cromite is another newcomer.