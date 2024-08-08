1.- TWITTER

In this Post I showed a style for viewing Twitter in a very minimal UI only to read in Vivaldi.

For Android in Firefox this is the style:

article {border: 1px solid rgb(128, 128, 128) !important; border-radius: 10px !important; margin-bottom: 10px !important; padding-bottom: 10px !important; margin-left: 10px !important; margin-right: 10px !important;} * {border: 0px solid rgb(128, 128, 128) !important;} body {border: 1px solid rgb(128, 128, 128) !important;} [data-testid*="UserAvatar-Container"] {margin-top: 0px !important; border-radius: 4px !important;} .css-901oao {font-family: Lato !important; font-size: 26px !important; text-align: justify !important; hyphens: auto !important; line-height: 1.3 !important; font-style: normal !important; font-weight: 400 !important; } [class="css-1dbjc4n r-1iusvr4 r-16y2uox"] [class="css-1dbjc4n r-zl2h9q"] {margin-top: 45px !important;} .r-1hbzrj0 {margin-right: -42px !important;} [data-testid="socialContext"] {margin-left: 0px !important;} [id*="id"] {font-size: 22px ! important; line-height: 1.35 ! important; text-align: justify ! important; /*margin-top: 40px ! important; margin-left: -40px ! important; min-width: 290px ! important;*/ } .r-1hbzrj0 {margin-right: -42px !important;} [data-testid="socialContext"] {margin-left: 0px !important; } img[src*="emoji"], svg[aria-label="Cuenta verificada"], svg[data-testid="icon-verified"], [viewBox="0 0 24 24"]:not(:has([d="M21 12L4 2v20l17-10z"])), [class="css-1dbjc4n r-1niwhzg r-sdzlij r-1p0dtai r-xoduu5 r-1d2f490 r-xf4iuw r-1ny4l3l r-u8s1d r-zchlnj r-ipm5af r-o7ynqc r-6416eg"], .r-1noe1sz.r-1yz1tyy.r-11pglpa.r-n7gxbd.r-fxxt2n.r-1enofrn.r-poiln3.r-qvutc0.r-1ttztb7.css-1jxf684, .r-1gn8etr.r-1xcajam.r-633pao.r-1d2f490.r-zchlnj.css-175oi2r, a.r-1loqt21.r-1ny4l3l.r-1777fci.r-wgabs5.r-rull8r.r-oucylx.r-1awozwy.r-16y2uox.r-eqz5dr.r-6koalj.css-175oi2r {display: none !important;}

Use the function "Add to screen" to a direct shortcut without UI:

2.- OTHER SITES (GENERAL)

The style is :

* p *, p:nth-of-type(even), p:nth-of-type(odd), bold, b, [class*="txt"], [class*="text"] {font-family: Lato !important; font-size: 26px !important; text-align: justify !important; font-style: normal ! important; font-weight: 400 !important; hyphens: auto !important; line-height: 1.3 !important;} * {hyphens: auto !important;} strong {color: #3b80e6 !important;} [class*="excerpt"], * li, h1, h2, h3 {color: #3b80e6 ! important; font-size: 24px ! important; font-style: italic ! important;} [class*="header"], header, [class*="footer"], footer, [class*="social"], [class*="email"], [class*="tag"], [class*="author"] {display: none !important;}

2.-1 FEEDER

Many sites do not have a feed, so I complement those that do with this feed:

You can use .com or the one that corresponds to your country.

If you use this setting:

The sites are then opened directly in "reading view":

New York Times:

BBC:

It is better than the reading view for those sites that have it and automatic.

CBS Sports:

2.2.- PREFERRED SITE

For example: bbc.com/news that you can have it in direct access without UI: