P

@BozRoz So how does Safari's exported CSV look? It should be a relatively quick task with a good text editor to edit the file to have the required columns.

name,url,username,password

For instance mine looks like this:

login.vivaldi.net,https://login.vivaldi.net/,pathduck,<password_here>

And it's just a CSV (Comma Separated Values) file - just plain text.

You can open it in a text editor to see the passwords... so no need to "remember" anything.

And when you say "doesn't work" - what exactly "doesn't work"?

Please give more details, what error message do you get? Does it say anything about how many passwords were imported etc?

For instance for me when testing my exported CSV file (from Vivaldi of course), I get:

88357b22-58c7-4734-9fce-d7a9d7446b48-image.png

Note: it says "Google Password Manager" but that's just because Vivaldi developers have not bothered changing this text 😂