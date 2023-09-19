  1. Home
Subcategories

  • Discuss website-specific topics (not related to Vivaldi)

    177
    Topics
    1267
    Posts

    DoctorGD

    @fireyFox Perhaps the user removed the page.

  • Discuss other web browsers.

    152
    Topics
    2306
    Posts

    jeremyyellowJ

    ok thanks for letting me know

  • Discuss desktop computers and hardware.

    68
    Topics
    579
    Posts

    EnadasaE

    I literally made a blog post about my custom tweaked windows UI either last week or the week before. Explorer Patcher is great. You can even center the open window list on the windows 10 taskbar using it. Important: Though you'll want to be sure to click the restart file explorer button after editing most of the settings.

  • Discuss mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, etc.)

    45
    Topics
    499
    Posts

    edwardpE

    @DoctorG I have Android 10 here, but although I have never used the camera to take a video, I'd think it would use the phone's built-in mic for recording audio, regardless of the app used. The built-in camera app (Samsung) will record video and audio.

  • Discuss Windows related topics.

    36
    Topics
    369
    Posts

    Hadden89H

    @npro by the way KDE on manjaro works great whereas on kubuntu was quite slow and samba didn't work (which may be painful to set up). Now I understand why mint dropped the kde variant.

  • Discuss Apple's macOS related topics.

    7
    Topics
    79
    Posts

    PathduckP

    @BozRoz So how does Safari's exported CSV look? It should be a relatively quick task with a good text editor to edit the file to have the required columns.

    name,url,username,password

    For instance mine looks like this:
    login.vivaldi.net,https://login.vivaldi.net/,pathduck,<password_here>

    And it's just a CSV (Comma Separated Values) file - just plain text.
    You can open it in a text editor to see the passwords... so no need to "remember" anything.

    And when you say "doesn't work" - what exactly "doesn't work"?
    Please give more details, what error message do you get? Does it say anything about how many passwords were imported etc?

    For instance for me when testing my exported CSV file (from Vivaldi of course), I get:

    88357b22-58c7-4734-9fce-d7a9d7446b48-image.png

    Note: it says "Google Password Manager" but that's just because Vivaldi developers have not bothered changing this text 😂

  • Discuss GNU/Linux related topics.

    100
    Topics
    2402
    Posts

    edwardpE

    The openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshot 20230926 now has experimental support for systemd-boot, among other updates.

    https://news.opensuse.org/2023/09/29/tw-gets-systemd-boot-support/

  • Discuss apps and programs for various platforms.

    121
    Topics
    979
    Posts

    W

    @greybeard Try Pony.

    "Pony is an open-source, object-oriented, actor-model, capabilities-secure, high-performance programming language"

    acc12e81-f478-464f-8bc0-9bf3bf653c6a-image.png

    However, it's taking forever to get to 1.0. No idea how stable it is right now. I've not used it really beyond 'hello world' from a few years ago.. But in terms of learning curve it makes Rust's ownership and borrowing model look like child's play.

  • kavyasaxena635K

    This topic is deleted!

    1
  • PesalaP


    27
  • ingolftopfI


    8
  • caballerosegC


    18
  • PesalaP


    5
  • TechnoMechanicusT


    3
  • WildEnteW


    7
  • J

    This topic is deleted!

    1
  • mib2berlinM


    3
  • reversecontactR

    This topic is deleted!

    1
  • edwardpE


    5
  • PesalaP


    11
  • A

    This topic is deleted!

    1
  • ingolftopfI


    13
  • ChimeraLoveC


    1
  • DavinaSoftVND

    This topic is deleted!

    1
  • ingolftopfI


    1
  • ingolftopfI


    3
  • mrkarthikknM

    This topic is deleted!

    1
  • K

    This topic is deleted!

    2

