Which AI model are you curious about?
- ChatGPT (OpenAI)
Advantages:
Strong conversational skills, natural and fluent responses, suitable for general scenarios.
Excellent at text generation and task breakdown, like coding or summarizing articles.
Trained on vast data, offering broad knowledge coverage.
- Grok
Advantages:
Focuses on practicality and truthfulness, offering an “outside perspective” in answers.
Knowledge updates dynamically, reflecting the latest info (e.g., today is Feb 24, 2025).
Versatile, e.g., can analyze user-uploaded content or search the web.
- Gemini (Google)
Advantages:
Backed by Google’s ecosystem, excels in search and multimodal tasks (text + images, etc.).
Strong in academic questions and logical reasoning.
Well-optimized, fast response times.
- LLaMA (Meta AI)
Advantages:
Efficient and open-source, ideal for researchers and small-scale deployment.
Performs strongly in specific tasks (e.g., language understanding).
Lower resource demands, active community support.
- DeepSeek (Chinese open-source model)
Advantages:
Strong bilingual (Chinese-English) capabilities, great for cross-language use.
Open-source and free, high cost-effectiveness, active community.
Shines in math and code generation.
I choose deepseek.
@scfast001, two years ago I found Andisearch, the one which was the first on the Market using AI for searching and which I use since then as my main search. Until now I didn't found a better and more private.
https://andisearch.com/?query=%s
Pesala Ambassador
How can I add Grok as a Vivaldi search engine?
-
@Pesala, you can't without (X) account
Pesala Ambassador
@Catweazle I have an 𝕏 account, and are often logged in.
@Pesala, try it with "Add as search engine" from the context menu, or search something with Grok and substitute the search term with %s in the URL you see in the adress bar. Also try to use it in the Web Panel if all other fails.
But if Grok is depending on the X website, there will be no way. It's like trying to use one of the Discord AIs independent from Discord, they only work when you are in the page.
Anyway, try it, but I think it will be easier to use one of the other AIs which are not depending on an third party account, Perplexity, Scira, Andi or above mencioned, if you want an AI search.
barbudo2005
In this post I did a test exercise with Grok.
I did the same exercise with ChatGPT and Grok turned out to be far superior, at least in that type of exercise.
@barbudo2005, even Andi is better than ChatGPT
@Catweazle thanks, i will try later