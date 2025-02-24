@Pesala, try it with "Add as search engine" from the context menu, or search something with Grok and substitute the search term with %s in the URL you see in the adress bar. Also try to use it in the Web Panel if all other fails.

But if Grok is depending on the X website, there will be no way. It's like trying to use one of the Discord AIs independent from Discord, they only work when you are in the page.

Anyway, try it, but I think it will be easier to use one of the other AIs which are not depending on an third party account, Perplexity, Scira, Andi or above mencioned, if you want an AI search.