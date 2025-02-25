some personal recommendations for email services
-
I’m more supportive of open-source, privacy-focused email systems. Here are some personal recommendations for email services you can sign up for:
1.Riseup.net
- This one is of great quality, with good outbound delivery too, but unfortunately, it requires an invitation code, and I don’t have any codes left.
2.Autistici.org
- This one is also high quality, privacy-focused, and relatively easy to apply for.
3.Vivaldi.net
- An email service provided by the Vivaldi community, offering 10GB of storage, no ads, and a focus on privacy.
4.Disroot.org
- Another solid community email service that prioritizes privacy. There’s also Systemli.org, which is similar but requires an invitation code.
5.Ik.me / Ikmail.com
- Although this is a free email service leaning toward commercial use, its technical foundation (standards compliance, security, and outbound delivery) is excellent.
6.Gandi.net
- If you have a domain with Gandi, their included email service is really good.
7.Free.fr
- It has a lot of ads, but the email foundation is solid, with strong sending/receiving capabilities, and many tech-savvy people use it.
If you think it’s good, give me a thumbs up!
- This one is of great quality, with good outbound delivery too, but unfortunately, it requires an invitation code, and I don’t have any codes left.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@scfast001 All inks are broken!
Please edit your post and add a space between Number-Dot and the domain.
Means, for example, text like
1.Riseup.netshould be
1. Riseup.net