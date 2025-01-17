Proton ceo Andy in trouble
-
iqaluit Supporters
It seems like pro Trump political statement put Andy in a tough situation both commercially and socially according to Reddit gossip. Check Andy's tweet and his response to reactions
https://www.reddit.com/r/ProtonMail/comments/1i1zjgn/so_that_happened/
https://www.reddit.com/r/ProtonMail/comments/1i1zjgn/so_that_happened/
-
mycologycollege
I saw on another platform the CEO's post, but I failed to see how it was a problem. The original tweet/post seemed pro-Bernie Sanders (and anti, what he called "corporate democrats") to me. Did you see that post? People seem all-to-quick to put words in the mouth of anyone saying anything remotely kind toward the Trump administration.