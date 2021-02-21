N

the problem of this isn't that the OEM have to build the PC with SSD, the problem is a user with an older PC or Laptop. He has 2 possibilities, intalling an SSD or install NOW the Win 11, because in 2023 he can't do it anymore.

We will have to see how it turns out, but I highly doubt they would remove the possibility of having the OS installed on an HDD.

As with the webcam thing earlier, this is really a directive for the OEMs rather than the individual users. HDDs are still good for large bulk storage, so Microsoft would still need to include support within the operating system for them.

If they still support SATA SSDs (rather than limiting it to the more SSD specific NVME), then I don't see them locking out HDDs as the location for the OS installation.

As @Pathduck was saying, it is to help elevate the base experience of users buying a product with Windows branding.

I have met numerous people with basically the same story on how they ended up using Apple devices exclusively. Their first computer was always some super cheap Windows laptop with just the bare minimum specs, so, unsurprisingly, the experience of actually using the device was pretty terrible. They would then go and buy a Mac that, even at a base spec, is something like 5 times the cost of their original computer, but notably and unsurprisingly has better specs that will result in a much better user experience.

They then come to the conclusion that all Windows devices are slow trash even though they could have gotten a comparable quality device for the same cost they spent on the Mac.

Having OEMs selling new devices with HDD boot drives does a lot of damage to Microsoft's brand. With the drastic price decreases seen in lower end SATA SSDs, there isn't much of an argument to continue shipping HDDs given the large quality of life improvements of even a DRAM-less SSD.