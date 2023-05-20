@Eggcorn said in Windows 11 is so broken that even Microsoft can’t fix it:

That broke the operating system, and made it unusable.

I can assume where it came from, this must have been polkit in the "Software Store" to do updates from there, not very well integrated in openSUSE or Kubuntu a few years back.

Thing is, with Linux everything is transparent because everything is open and (to 99%) a config file, and the documentation you can find goes to the very deepest detail, contrary to M$'s non-transparent and ugly -over the years accumulated- mess where if something goes wrong you are basically doomed, unless you do a... recovery (format C: back in the 90s-00s).

If one starts reading about how Linux works, i.e. the filesystem hierarchy and mounting filesystems and who is root (the OS manual basically) the solution is pretty simple:

you boot from a Live USB

you mount (=attach) the partition of your system and 2-3 others needed

you change root to your system's

you continue updating from there/reinstall stuff

It sounds complex but it's not, Linux is far simpler and "direct" that's why it is beautiful.