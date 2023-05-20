We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Windows 11 is so broken that even Microsoft can’t fix it
Microsoft has just made a pretty remarkable admission, essentially conceding that it doesn’t have a solution for some Windows 11 problems.
As Neowin reports, some people using Windows 11 and Windows 10 have found a bug which prevents the Start menu, Windows search bar and some Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps from starting or working correctly.
It appears that the bugs coincide with damaged registry keys and data related to Microsoft Office apps, and apps that are integrated with Office software, as well as Windows and Outlook.
The bugs don’t affect everyone, but those who are encountering them first noticed something wasn’t right back in January of this year. If you were hoping that during that time Microsoft had figured out how to fix the problem, then I have some bad news for you.
Full article https://www.techradar.com/news/windows-11-is-so-broken-that-even-microsoft-cant-fix-it
ingolftopf Ambassador
@Catweazle
High time to switch to Linux.
@ingolftopf, you can be sure that W10 will be the last Windows I use. This at least can still be put on a diet to function as I want. It's the usual MS mania of releasing good OS alternating with versions that are absolute junk.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@Catweazle
Then, welcome to the Linux Club soon.
With all the open source apps you have, a logical consequence.
I'm sure you already have your eye on a suitable Linux.
@ingolftopf, I have several in the focus, it will be seen and it depends if I still have this laptop or another one when W10 stops receiving support in a few years (2025-26(?)). At the moment it is enough for me and I have plenty, because it works to the millimeter as I want it and for this reason I don't see why I have to change it.
Crimsonshade
@Catweazle This confirms everything I thought about Windows 11 and why I've so far refused to upgrade. Just as well I already main Feren OS anyway...
CatherineL
I've been telling everyone, please don't upgrade.
I'm stuck with win11 though.
Just the start menu one glance at that design, how that design was even allowed to be published, and I know the problems that will come.
CatherineL
New discovery about the native zip compressor:
WINRAR does it no problem.
Image says: c:\Users\placeholder\placeholder\food\sweet lotus root with sticky rice (糯米藕).pdf cannot be compressed because it includes characters that cannot be used in a compressed folder, such as 糯米藕. You should rename this file or directory.
Let's be fair: It's good practice to reinstall the OS ever few years to avoid the problems that build up over time. And Linux is hardly immune to serious errors! Once, Linux gave me the option to restart to finish installing one update, while it was installing another. I clicked that, presuming that it would only restart when it was safe to do so. I presumed wrong, it went ahead and restarted while it was in the middle of installing another update! That broke the operating system, and made it unusable.
@Eggcorn, naturally, no OS is perfect and Linux also has thingies to bang your head against the keyboard.
Windows requires regular maintenance to keep it in shape, because of its tendency to accumulate a lot of junk over time. This is why I laugh when they say that Linux needs more advanced users than Windows, it's rather the other way around, although it doesn't seem like it at first glance because of Windows' more intuitive UI. But this changes quickly if you want to turn it into something that does what the user wants and not M$.
@Eggcorn said in Windows 11 is so broken that even Microsoft can’t fix it:
That broke the operating system, and made it unusable.
I can assume where it came from, this must have been polkit in the "Software Store" to do updates from there, not very well integrated in openSUSE or Kubuntu a few years back.
Thing is, with Linux everything is transparent because everything is open and (to 99%) a config file, and the documentation you can find goes to the very deepest detail, contrary to M$'s non-transparent and ugly -over the years accumulated- mess where if something goes wrong you are basically doomed, unless you do a... recovery (format C: back in the 90s-00s).
If one starts reading about how Linux works, i.e. the filesystem hierarchy and mounting filesystems and who is
root(the OS manual basically) the solution is pretty simple:
- you boot from a Live USB
- you mount (=attach) the partition of your system and 2-3 others needed
- you change root to your system's
- you continue updating from there/reinstall stuff
It sounds complex but it's not, Linux is far simpler and "direct" that's why it is beautiful.
@Catweazle said in Windows 11 is so broken that even Microsoft can’t fix it:
This is why I laugh when they say that Linux needs more advanced users than Windows, it's rather the other way around, although it doesn't seem like it at first glance because of Windows' more intuitive UI
Except that there is no term like advanced users in M$ Windows, you can only do so much as a power user in a "unfixable" mess that is Winblows with its intransparent and chaotic registry and binary programs who do only god knows what,
fix-it.execomes to mind
In Winblows world (which is slavery and wastewaters) even its "devs" are not considered "advanced" enough to fix its problems as the article points out. Funny and Tragic at the same time.
linux is just so lovely. it made me a happy & stimulated user, after the miserable decades of windoze craptitude.
Windows 7 was more suitable for me than Linux, because of lack of hardware compatibility. Meanwhile, I've been an enthusiastic Linux Mint user for years. This distro alone is much more mature than Windows 10, which I have in dual boot on the computer, but hardly use. From Windows 11 I leave the fingers consciously.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@npro said in Windows 11 is so broken that even Microsoft can’t fix it:
It sounds complex but it's not, Linux is far simpler and "direct" that's why it is beautiful.
Everything very beautifully presented.
Thank you
Would convince me if I wasn't already.
@npro, i know that some parts of Windows are Comanche territory, where you have every chance of turning your computer into a paperweight, if you don't know exactly what you're doing, especially in the registry, where many things are only named with codes as long as an arm, where you have to search first on the internet , that is, if it is found, to know what they mean.
Services are somewhat clearer, but also can lead to bad surprises if you desctivate the wrong one.
Advanced user in the sense of knowing what can be removed and what cannot and what needs to be removed. An impossible thing for a user who is only clarified with the basic configuration in the Control Panel that is made with explanations a little less than Sesame Street level.
@CatherineL said in Windows 11 is so broken that even Microsoft can’t fix it:
I've been telling everyone, please don't upgrade.
I'm stuck with win11 though.
Just the start menu one glance at that design, how that design was even allowed to be published, and I know the problems that will come.
I can recommend Start11.
@cwansart Had some troubles with it. Hangs due windows update, mainly. Switched back to OpenShell and got my beloved 7 start menu back (also has a lot of settings) https://github.com/Open-Shell/Open-Shell-Menu
@npro On its defense, I can say is always satisfying fixing something is not supposed to be fixed by users
@CatherineL Yep. Such characters may annoy windows file operations easily. I think I'll keep my 7zip.
@Hadden89 said in Windows 11 is so broken that even Microsoft can’t fix it:
On its defense, I can say is always satisfying fixing something is not supposed to be fixed by users
if I understand it right, you mean "which" is not supposed...
well depends... is it... "fixing" or "breaking even more"?