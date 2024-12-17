@Arachnid Given how Android and iOS work, it would not normally be possible for a download to start in Vivaldi, unless you were actively using that app. The phone operating systems both pause apps while other apps are in use, or when the phone screen is switched off.

(The exception would be a page that is playing video/audio, which is allowed to run scripts while it plays, so a page could conceivably start a download while that was happening, but it would be really weird for a page to try doing that, and I wouldn't be surprised if the browser or system refused to download something in such a case. Android and iOS eventually stop video/audio and therefore scripts on those pages too - usually a few song's worth of time. So any such download trickery a page might try to use, would have to happen within a few minutes of you switching off the screen. This is not what has happened for you, just because it would be a really stupid thing for a page to intentionally try to do, because there is no benefit to doing that, for a website, and it would be so unreliable.)

A very slow download (such as a site that delivers one kilobyte of data per minute) could conceivably complete downloading a long time after you stopped looking at your phone, and once it completes, it gets stored, and that gives it its creation/modified time. (At that rate, that particular download would take 4 hours.)

But are you absolutely certain this came from Vivaldi? Is it in Vivaldi's downloads panel (that would give you more information about where/when it came from)? Lots of other apps can download things. Chat apps like WhatsApp, for example, can do it too, and in some apps, that could happen automatically if someone sends you the file, without you actively asking to save it.