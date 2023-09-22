We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to make Vivaldi start with speed dial page
-
This post is deleted!
-
mib2berlin
@esap1944
Hi and welcome to the forum.
This should be the default but anyway, open Settings > General:
If you want to use the new workspace feature and open with tabs you may have open you need to enable Last Session.
A new tab always open the Speed Dial with this settings.
F1 open the help pages, search for workspaces, speed dials and so forth.
Cheers, mib