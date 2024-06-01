Alternativ OS for those which can’t or won’t use Linux

https://github.com/meetrevision

ReviOS aspires to re-create what Windows as an operating system should have been - easy and simple. With the main audience being gamers, power-users and enthusiasts, we understand that performance, speed and low latency is obligatory, which is why great effort has been invested into making ReviOS a capable, efficient yet private operating system. Being naturally light on resources, footprint and size it also comes in as a great fit for low-end systems

Microsoft’s Windows operating system is infamous for its privacy-intrusive behaviour towards consumers, which is why ReviOS takes the privacy aspect into serious account

A plethora of telemetry backdoors have been terminated including, but is not limited to: UWP/AppX Apps, Windows Update

Data collection and reporting increase the system load, and as a bonus, that too is severely reduced, hereby promoting performance

A Playbook is a small file that contains a set of system modifications. The changes from this Playbook are applied by the open-source AME Wizard, a tool that can modify a running Windows system. This allows you to convert your current installation to ReviOS, instead of having to delete your system and install fresh.

Just as the ISO in the past, the ReviOS Playbook removes bloatware and unnecessary system components, improves privacy and system performance, all while maintaining compatibility. The full list of changes can be found here.

The Playbook is compatible with Windows 10 versions 21H2 (19044) and 22H2 (19045), and Windows 11 versions 22H2 (22621) and 23H2 (22631). This covers standard Windows 10, 11 and LTSC. It also works on any Windows edition, meaning you can use your existing Windows Key no matter the edition.